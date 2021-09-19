'They are about to shock the world': Mentor Hussey explains why KKR's opening duo of Shubman and Nitish holds promise

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) did not have a successful opening leg of IPL 2021 and a part of the reason was the failure of their opening pair, consisting of Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana, to fire. However, ahead of the second phase of the season, Kolkata Knight Riders chief mentor David Hussey believes the duo can "shock the world" with their batting.

India opener Gill, who will return to action after recuperating from an injury, scored just 132 in the first seven games. His partner Rana was not a lot better, scoring just 201 runs before the season was declared postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak in multiple team bio-bubbles.

ALSO READ | 'Was trying to sit in balcony during quarantine period': DC's Pant on getting acclimatized to UAE heat ahead of IPL 2021

Optimistic Hussey pinned his hopes on the duo, calling them the 'next generation of Indian players'.

"They both are quality players, they are determined to do very well for the team and for themselves and they have a taste of international cricket now," Hussey told ESPNcricinfo.

"I think they are about to shock the world that they are the next generation of Indian players, not just for one or two series but for perhaps a decade, so if they get going look out for them in the IPL."

The Kolkata franchise is currently placed seventh in the points table. Hussey, however, believes his team can script a turnaround.

"All we have to do is win this ... We have done it before and so we can do it again... I feel we have the squad to do it also. You qualify for the finals and whole competition starts again," he said.

In the 2014 edition, KKR had won nine matches in a row to claim the title.

Hussey said coach Brendon McCullum is determined to prove a point this time.

"Brendon has been phenomenal, been very consistent, whether we are winning or losing. He has been a consistent person, this time there is a bit of determination in Brendon, he really wants to show that this squad can go a long way in the tournament."

KKR will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on Monday.