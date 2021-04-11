IPL 2021, SRH vs KKR Live Streaming: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live on TV

IPL 2021, SRH vs KKR Live Streaming: In Match 3 of the 2021 Indian Premier League, Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Kolkata Knight Riders in their opening match. David Warner will captain the SRH side and will have a dilemma on his hands on which overseas player to choose in their playing XI. On the other hand, KKR will look to get off the mark with a win as they are looking to reach their first IPL final in 6 years.

Here’s all you need to know about SRH vs KKR IPL 2021 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

At what time does the IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders begins at 7:30 PM IST on Friday (April 11).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

The IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 match between SRH vs KKR online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between SRH vs KKR will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabadvs Kolkata Knight Riders match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/

