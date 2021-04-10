Home / Cricket / IPL 2021 updated points table after MI vs RCB match
IPL 2021 updated points table after MI vs RCB match

IPL 2021: A look at the points table of Indian Premier League after Match 1 between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 10, 2021 07:35 AM IST
Harshal Patel of Royal Challengers Bangalore(PTI)

After a thrilling two-wicket win over Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore climbed to the top of the table with two points in the Indian Premier League. RCB also gained a Net Run Rate of +0.50, which is expected to play a factor when deciding teams for the playoffs, much like every season.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile shifted to the bottom of the table for now, with a negative NRR of -0.50. But MI will not lose heart over this as the Rohit Sharma's team has a knack of losing season-openers, but they eventually always seem to find a way back.

IPL 2021 Points Table. (IPL)
Speaking after the defeat, this is precisely what captain Rohit Sharma said that winning the championship is more important than winning the first game.

"That's the most important thing I guess (to win tournaments). Not the first game. I thought it was a great effort.. great fight till the end. I thought we were 20 runs short with the kind of start we got. We made some mistakes in the first game, bound to happen," the MI skipper said.

Meanwhile, RCB captain Virat Kohli praised his team and said that all the players contributed in the win.

"It was important to play against the strongest side in the competition and test our side. Everyone was involved in this game, and when you win by two wickets, it means that everyone has gone in and played. A lot of options for me as well that helped bringing the game back," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

