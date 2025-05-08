IPL's continuation in doubt, BCCI holds emergency meeting: 'Waiting for government directive,' says Arun Dhumal

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to review the situation before taking a final call on the continuation of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) due to security concerns. Border tensions between India and Pakistan escalated rapidly on Thursday (May 8). Spectators leave after the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was abandoned due to a significant technical failure at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on May 8, 2025. (Photo by Shammi MEHRA / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --(AFP)

“We are reviewing the situation right now,” IPL chairman Arun Dhumal told PTI on whether the league will continue amid Indo-Pak military conflict.

“It's an evolving situation. We haven't received any directive from the government. Decision will be taken keeping the best interest of all stakeholders in mind,” Dhumal added.

The BCCI stakeholders held an emergency meeting after the Punjab Kings vs. Delhi Capitals match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Stadium in Dharamsala was abandoned midway due to air raid alerts in the neighbouring cities of Jammu and Pathankot.

The Punjab side was 122 for 1 in 10.1 overs when lights went out which at first was attributed to floodlight failure. The game had started later than scheduled due to rain before the hill town went dark for some time.

The teams and the assembled fans were eventually evacuated from the stadium for their security. The picturesque ground can accommodate approximately 23,000 spectators and it was packed to about 80 per cent of its capacity at the time of evacuation.

"There was no panic from the spectators. They (spectators and players) were moved out of the stadium very carefully and safely," a Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association source told PTI.

Several people raised anti-Pakistan slogans while on their way out of the stadium. Prabhsimran Singh was batting at 50 off 28 balls while his opening partner Priyansh Arya made 70 off 34 balls before getting dismissed by pacer T Natarajan when proceedings came to a halt.

When Dhumal was asked about the next IPL fixture between hosts Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, the IPL chairman said: “It is on as of now but obviously it is an evolving situation.”

Dhumal himself was seen helping in the evacuation process, asking the spectators to vacate the stadium.