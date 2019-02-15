Irani Cup 2019, Vidarbha vs Rest of India, Day 4 in Nagpur: Vihari nears fifty, Rest of India lead by 17 runs

Day 3 round-up: Little-known and batting with the tail, Akshay Karnewar struck his maiden first-class century to hand Vidarbha a crucial 95-run first-innings lead before Rest of India, riding on a fighting partnership, erased the deficit in the Irani Cup in Nagpur on Thursday.

With Ajinkya Rahane (25) and Hanuma Vihari (40) walking back unbeaten at stumps, the third day’s play ended on an even keel.

The hosts, who resumed the day on 245 for six, ended their first innings at 425, courtesy Karnewar’s unbeaten knock of 102 off 133 balls. The hosts had bowled Rest of India out for 330 in their first essay.

First-innings centurion Vihari then showed defiance and added 56 runs for the third wicket with skipper Ajinkya Rahane, which helped the visitors wipe off the deficit and finish the day seven runs ahead at 102 for two on a deteriorating pitch at the VCA Stadium.

Follow live updates from Day 4 of the Irani Cup match here -

09:32 hrs IST Vihari hits a four in the first over of the day Vihari clips the delivery off Sarwate for a boundary in the first over of the day. The Andhra batsman moves to 44 as Rest of India’s lead goes up to 12 runs.



