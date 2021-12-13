Home / Cricket / 'Worst is my college notes are in it': Ireland cricketer Gaby Lewis reminds ICC after luggage gets stalled for two weeks
'Worst is my college notes are in it': Ireland cricketer Gaby Lewis reminds ICC after luggage gets stalled for two weeks

The right-handed batter enquired about the team's stalled luggage, adding her college notes are in it.
Ireland cricketer Gaby Lewis' reminds ICC after team luggage gets delayed by two weeks (Twitter/lewis_gaby)
Published on Dec 13, 2021 02:58 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Ireland women cricketer Gaby Lewis made a special request to the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday. The right-handed batter enquired about the team's stalled luggage, adding her college notes are in it. 

The Ireland women's team had earlier travelled to Harare, Zimbabwe where they were scheduled to take part in the qualifiers of 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup. However, the tournament was suspended after the emergence of new coronavirus variant Omicron, forcing several countries to impose stricter travel restrictions.   

WATCH | 'You shouldn't get personal': Hasan Ali loses temper after reporter says 'this is not the right behaviour' 

With no direct flights available for Dublin from Harare, the team took several connecting flight before they could arrive at the destination. 

As per a report in IANS, the team had travelled via Windhoek, Namibia, Oman and Qatar, after which they boarded a direct flight to Ireland. The report mentioned that the flight had landed on November 30 and subsequently entered a 10-day hotel quarantine. 

“Any update on our luggage that’s still in oman @icc …… 13 days and counting, worst is I left my college notes in it,” Lewis tweeted. 

The tournament was initially scheduled to be played till December 5 and the outcome of it would have determined the final three spots for the upcoming World Cup, which will be played in New Zealand next year. 

As per a release by ICC, the qualification slots will now decided as per rankings and Bangladesh, Pakistan and the West Indies occupied the remaining the three berths. 

