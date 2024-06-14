Florida [USA], : Ahead of his side's fixture against the USA in the T20 World Cup 2024 in Florida, Ireland bowler Mark Adair showered praise on his opponents and said that they have a 'well-balanced' team in the tournament. Ireland pacer Mark Adair believes USA have 'pretty well-balanced side' in T20 WC 2024

Ireland are at the bottom of the Group A points table after failing to clinch a single win in the tournament. They are coming into this match after a 12-run loss to Canada.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Adair said that the USA has good players on the bench as well. He also claimed that the Irish batting lineup is stronger on paper.

"They're pretty well-balanced side and they've got good guys on the bench as well, which is always a sign of a good side. But yeah, I'd say if the two sort of- For me, it would be if our bowling line-up and their bowling line-up, it's probably going to be who fires there. I would like to say our, our batters are probably the stronger on paper, but you know, those guys have come into form, really good time and yeah, they've have shown why they're, why they're doing so well," Adair said.

He also talked about their previous match of the tournament and said that it was a 'disappointing' game against Canada.

"We had a bit of a disappointing last game against Canada. Moved on from New York. I think there were two people happy to get out of New York. Mostly the batters. But yeah, look, it's been a tough enough start for us. But yeah, looking forward to getting stuck in the Fort Lauderdale if the weather plays ball," he added.

Ireland Squad: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling , Lorcan Tucker , Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Neil Rock, Graham Hume, Ross Adair.

United States Squad: Shayan Jahangir, Steven Taylor, Andries Gous , Aaron Jones , Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Monank Patel, Nisarg Patel, Milind Kumar.

