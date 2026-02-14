Ireland vs Oman LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Ross Adair goes big early, but OMN on top with 2 quick wickets

Live

By

Ireland vs Oman LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Ireland will look to stay alive after a tough start to the campaign.

Ireland vs Oman LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: With two losses from each of their first two games, Ireland and Oman are rooted firmly to the bottom of the Group B table, with three teams taking over the reins in the form of Sri Lanka, Australia, and surprise entrants Zimbabwe. However, it isn't quite over yet – while today's losing team will be eliminated from contention, the winning team will still possess a mathematical chance of progress. Ireland will be without their captain Paul Stirling, who picked up an injury and will miss the rest of the tournament. It is a big blow for Ireland, losing plenty of experience, but a chance for the members of their squad to stand up and make their presence felt. Lorcan Tucker stands in as captain. Oman might back themselves to finally get a win on the board after a pair of very heavy losses to Zimbabwe and hosts Sri Lanka, which has left their NRR in tatters. However, at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo, they might feel they hold a slight advantage over the Irish unit. Ireland vs Oman Playing XIs: Ireland XI: Ross Adair, Tim Tector, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (c&wk), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Joshua Little Oman XI: Jatinder Singh (c), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Ashish Odedara, Mohammad Nadeem, Jiten Ramanandi, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Mehmood, Shah Faisal, Shakeel Ahmed ...Read More

Ireland will be without their captain Paul Stirling, who picked up an injury and will miss the rest of the tournament. It is a big blow for Ireland, losing plenty of experience, but a chance for the members of their squad to stand up and make their presence felt. Lorcan Tucker stands in as captain. Oman might back themselves to finally get a win on the board after a pair of very heavy losses to Zimbabwe and hosts Sri Lanka, which has left their NRR in tatters. However, at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo, they might feel they hold a slight advantage over the Irish unit. Ireland vs Oman Playing XIs: Ireland XI: Ross Adair, Tim Tector, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (c&wk), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Joshua Little Oman XI: Jatinder Singh (c), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Ashish Odedara, Mohammad Nadeem, Jiten Ramanandi, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Mehmood, Shah Faisal, Shakeel Ahmed