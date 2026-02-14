Ireland vs Oman LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Ross Adair goes big early, but OMN on top with 2 quick wickets
Ireland vs Oman LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Ireland bat first after Oman captain Jatinder Singh wins the toss and opts to bowl at the Colombo SSC.
- 27 Sec agoAdair's blitz ends! Skies one and Shakeel has his second
- 6 Mins ago4, 4, 4! Adair takes the attack
- 10 Mins agoTIMBER! Shakeel strikes in first over
- 15 Mins agoReady to go! Spin to start vs T. Tector and Adair
- 32 Mins agoIreland's changes for this fixture
- 37 Mins agoTwo changes in Oman's playing XI
- 42 Mins agoJatinder Singh wins the toss and opts to BOWL FIRST
- 52 Mins agoPaul Stirling out of the tournament, Lorcan Tucker stand-in captain
- 1 Hr 18 Mins agoHello and welcome!
Ireland vs Oman LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: With two losses from each of their first two games, Ireland and Oman are rooted firmly to the bottom of the Group B table, with three teams taking over the reins in the form of Sri Lanka, Australia, and surprise entrants Zimbabwe. However, it isn't quite over yet – while today's losing team will be eliminated from contention, the winning team will still possess a mathematical chance of progress....Read More
Ireland will be without their captain Paul Stirling, who picked up an injury and will miss the rest of the tournament. It is a big blow for Ireland, losing plenty of experience, but a chance for the members of their squad to stand up and make their presence felt. Lorcan Tucker stands in as captain.
Oman might back themselves to finally get a win on the board after a pair of very heavy losses to Zimbabwe and hosts Sri Lanka, which has left their NRR in tatters. However, at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo, they might feel they hold a slight advantage over the Irish unit.
Ireland vs Oman Playing XIs:
Ireland XI: Ross Adair, Tim Tector, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (c&wk), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Joshua Little
Oman XI: Jatinder Singh (c), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Ashish Odedara, Mohammad Nadeem, Jiten Ramanandi, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Mehmood, Shah Faisal, Shakeel Ahmed
25/2 now in 2.4 overs.
A couple of changes for Oman, and a couple for Ireland too.
