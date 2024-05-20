Ireland vs Scotland Live Score: Match 3 of Ireland and Scotland tour of Netherlands, 2024 to start at 08:30 PM

Explore
Monday, May 20, 2024
Monday, May 20, 2024
    May 20, 2024 7:35 PM IST
    Ireland vs Scotland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of Ireland and Scotland tour of Netherlands, 2024. Match will start on 20 May 2024 at 08:30 PM
    Venue : VRA Ground, Amstelveen

    Ireland squad -
    Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker, Neil Rock, Barry McCarthy, Ben White, Craig Young, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Mark Adair
    Scotland squad -
    Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Michael Jones, Ollie Hairs, Richie Berrington, Jack Jarvis, Jasper Davidson, Michael Leask, Charlie Tear, Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Chris Greaves, Chris Sole, Gavin Main, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif    ...Read More

