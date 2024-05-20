Ireland vs Scotland Live Score: Match 3 of Ireland and Scotland tour of Netherlands, 2024 to start at 08:30 PM
Ireland vs Scotland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of Ireland and Scotland tour of Netherlands, 2024. Match will start on 20 May 2024 at 08:30 PM
Venue : VRA Ground, Amstelveen
Ireland squad -
Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker, Neil Rock, Barry McCarthy, Ben White, Craig Young, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Mark Adair
Scotland squad -
Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Michael Jones, Ollie Hairs, Richie Berrington, Jack Jarvis, Jasper Davidson, Michael Leask, Charlie Tear, Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Chris Greaves, Chris Sole, Gavin Main, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif...Read More
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of Ireland and Scotland tour of Netherlands, 2024
Ireland vs Scotland Match Details
Match 3 of Ireland and Scotland tour of Netherlands, 2024 between Ireland and Scotland to be held at VRA Ground, Amstelveen at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.