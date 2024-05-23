Explore
Thursday, May 23, 2024
New Delhi 39oC
Hindustan Times News
    Live

    Ireland vs Scotland Live Score: Scotland won the toss and elected to bat

    May 23, 2024 2:06 PM IST
    Ireland vs Scotland Live Score: Scotland won the toss and elected to bat in the Match 5 of Ireland and Scotland tour of Netherlands, 2024
    Ireland vs Scotland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 5 of Ireland and Scotland tour of Netherlands, 2024. Match will start on 23 May 2024 at 02:30 PM
    Venue : Voorburg Cricket Club, The Hague

    Ireland squad -
    Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker, Neil Rock, Barry McCarthy, Ben White, Craig Young, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Mark Adair
    Scotland squad -
    Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Michael Jones, Ollie Hairs, Richie Berrington, Jack Jarvis, Jasper Davidson, Michael Leask, Charlie Tear, Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Chris Greaves, Chris Sole, Gavin Main, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 23, 2024 2:06 PM IST

    Ireland vs Scotland Live Score: Toss Update

    Ireland vs Scotland Live Score: Scotland won the toss and elected to bat

    May 23, 2024 1:36 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 5 of Ireland and Scotland tour of Netherlands, 2024

    Ireland vs Scotland Match Details
    Match 5 of Ireland and Scotland tour of Netherlands, 2024 between Ireland and Scotland to be held at Voorburg Cricket Club, The Hague at 02:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

