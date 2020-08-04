e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Sam Billings should be an automatic selection, says Panesar

Sam Billings should be an automatic selection, says Panesar

“Whenever Billings is playing in on the crease in an ODI he looks very comfortable. It surprises me that why isn’t he in the line-up,” Panesar said.

cricket Updated: Aug 04, 2020 14:15 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
REFILE - CORRECTING ID Cricket - Second One Day International - England v Ireland - Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - August 1, 2020 England's Sam Billings in action, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Mike Hewitt/Pool via REUTERS
REFILE - CORRECTING ID Cricket - Second One Day International - England v Ireland - Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - August 1, 2020 England's Sam Billings in action, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Mike Hewitt/Pool via REUTERS(REUTERS)
         

Former left-arm spinner Monty Panesar is surprised at Sam Billings not featuring regularly in England’s ODI team, saying he expects him to be an automatic selection in the top six after his exploits against Ireland. The 29-year-old Billings has only played 16 ODIs and 26 T20Is since making his debut in 2015. Billings has scored unbeaten 67 and 46 in the first two ODIs against Ireland after being drafted into the team following a back injury to Joe Denly.

“Whenever Billings is playing in on the crease in an ODI he looks very comfortable. It surprises me that why isn’t he in the line-up,” Panesar, who has taken 167 wickets in 50 Tests, said in Sportstiger’s show ‘Cricket Talks with Monty Panesar’.

“He should be an automatic selection in the top six for the team. Now, with these performances, I would expect him to be there for sure.”Panesar also believes vice-captain Moeen Ali should lead England in the third ODI with the series already in the bag.

“I would like to see Moeen Ali captain the 3rd ODI. I think he is naturally more of a leader than a vice-captain. Even Eoin Morgan can be rested or try a change in captaincy and see what Moeen Ali’s captaincy is like,” the 38-year-old said.

He said the third ODI will be an opportunity to test England’s bench strength.

“It’s an opportunity to play some of the youngsters and see what they are like and I think this is the perfect chance during the 3rd ODI.”Panesar said Ireland will have a lot of learning to take from this series, especially when playing against Test-playing nations.”Ireland will learn a lot about their cricket, where it stands at the moment and where it needs to go. One area of concern is that they keep getting out to left-arm seam bowling of David Willey and Reece Topley,” he said.

“So, they have not really worked out a game-plan. Irish cricket will always come up with some sort of struggles against the bigger nations. So, they will have to work out a game plan for that and also how quick learners are they.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
India’s review of Confucius Institutes riles China, says treat them in ‘fair manner’
India’s review of Confucius Institutes riles China, says treat them in ‘fair manner’
Congress again reaches out to rebel Rajasthan MLAs, lists its only condition
Congress again reaches out to rebel Rajasthan MLAs, lists its only condition
Hope it becomes occasion of national unity: Priyanka on bhoomi pujan event
Hope it becomes occasion of national unity: Priyanka on bhoomi pujan event
‘Thin line between free speech and contempt’: Supreme Court tells Prashant Bhushan
‘Thin line between free speech and contempt’: Supreme Court tells Prashant Bhushan
In PM Modi’s 3-hour Ayodhya visit, Hanuman Garhi darshan and tree plantation drive
In PM Modi’s 3-hour Ayodhya visit, Hanuman Garhi darshan and tree plantation drive
Mumbai rains LIVE: MeT dept sounds red alert for heavy rains today, tomorrow
Mumbai rains LIVE: MeT dept sounds red alert for heavy rains today, tomorrow
Covid-19 LIVE: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa’s condition is stable, says health min
Covid-19 LIVE: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa’s condition is stable, says health min
‘Every country but China backed India’s stand on Kashmir’: Indian envoy to UN 
‘Every country but China backed India’s stand on Kashmir’: Indian envoy to UN 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleMP COVID-19 CasesMumbai rains LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In