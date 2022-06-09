'The whole world is excited, not just India': Pathan believes Rahul Dravid 'will back' star youngster in SA T20I series

Team India will return to action on Thursday, when the side takes on South Africa in the first T20I of the five-match series in Delhi. A day before the scheduled start of the series, India endured a couple of setbacks with captain KL Rahul, as well as spinner Kuldeep Yadav being ruled out due to injuries. In Rahul's absence, Rishabh Pant took over the leadership mantle while Hardik Pandya was named the vice-captain of the side.

The series also sees a number of youngsters in the Indian squad including two players receiving a maiden call-up – Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh. The duo produced consistent performances in the 2022 Indian Premier League and Umran – in particular – drew attention for his brilliant pace throughout the season.

The Jammu and Kashmir speedster constantly bowled at speeds over 150kph in the season, and former India bowler Irfan Pathan believes that the “whole world” will be excited to see Umran donning the Indian colors.

“Umran Malik – Wow – you know, he's bowled consistently at 150km. I'm really impressed with him. The whole world is excited, not just India, because there aren't many who can bowl consistently 150km in the world," Pathan said in Star Sports' Follow The Blues.

"In that way, he has got potential. Obviously, he is inexperienced as far as his first-class cricket is concerned. But I think this team management, Rahul Dravid, and all the coaches will back him.”

Pathan also spoke about Arshdeep, insisting that the left-arm pacer's consistency in death overs has impressed him.

“Absolutely thrilled to see these two guys getting the India call-up. Arshdeep Singh has been bowling well since a long time now. A left-arm bowler does give you a different angle, but the way he has bowled in the death is what has impressed me the most," said the former India pacer.

