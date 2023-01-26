'Very few players like him in world cricket': Irfan Pathan reserves high praise for India star after New Zealand ODIs

Rohit Sharma-led Team India hammered New Zealand in the third and final One Day International (ODI) of the three-match series on Tuesday. While skipper Rohit ended his long wait for an ODI century, opener Shubman Gill equalled Babar Azam's world record as India posted a massive total in the 3rd ODI at Indore. After Rohit and Gill laid the foundation for a gigantic total, all-rounder Hardik Pandya provided the hosts with a late flourish in the recently concluded encounter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Irfan Pathan, who thoroughly enjoyed Pandya's crucial cameo in the 3rd ODI against New Zealand, has reserved high praise for the in-form all-rounder. Pandya slammed a quick-fire fifty before taking the all-important wicket of New Zealand opener Finn Allen in the high-scoring encounter at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.

ALSO READ: 'Even in Ponting's country, Rohit has...': Irfan Pathan's huge statement on India captain ahead of Australia series

"He is an extremely crucial player. You need a player who can both bat and bowl to get the balance. It is very difficult to find the ability that Hardik Pandya provides to the Indian team. You will find very few players like him in world cricket. He first showed his might in batting. The shots he played, the straight pull he hit - he was playing tennis on the cricket ground. It was an exceptional shot and after that also he showed his power and range in the other shots," Pathan told Star Sports.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pathan also made an interesting observation about Pandya's batting in the 3rd ODI. The middle-order batter smashed 54 off 38 balls as India posted 385-9 in 50 overs. Pandya smoked 3 sixes and 3 fours in his entertaining knock at Indore.

"If he is in form, it is extremely difficult to stop him. The knock came at the right time and fast as well because the other batters were finding it difficult to score against the old ball, but Hardik Pandya did not have that much difficulty," Pathan added.

Pandya will lead Rohit-less Team India in the upcoming three-match T20I series against the Black Caps. Team India will meet New Zealand in the series opener at Ranchi's JSCA International Stadium Complex on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail