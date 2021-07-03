Irfan Pathan returns to the nets, strikes them clean and big as brother Yusuf reacts: Watch

He may be Indian cricket's second hat-trick taker in Test matches, but Irfan Pathan was an equally delightful sight to behold with the bat in hand. Pathan was a late-bloomer as far as batting in concerned, but once he got there, there was no stroke he could not add beauty to. The crisp cover-drives and the long-handle slogs became synonymous with Pathan's batting as the all-rounder would go on to win matches for India with both bat and ball.

The Road Safety World Series in February was the last time Pathan was seen in action. He scored a phenomenal 61 not out against England Legends in Raipur to go with another unbeaten 57 which he hit last year in the same tournament. The visuals of those two knocks brought back memories of Pathan during his pomp as fans clamoured for more. And the former India all-rounder, on Saturday, ended their wait as he offered a glimpse of himself batting in the nets.

In a short 30-second-long clip posted on his Instagram handle, Pathan brought out all the shots, striking the ball clean and big during a net session. Pathan played the cover drive, the lofted aerial drives, the slog over mid-off and a clip on the legside among many other glorious shots.

"Which one is your fav? Thank you @10.pritesh and Milap for the wonderful practise. #fitness #losingweight ;) #cricket," Pathan captioned. Reacting to the video, Irfan's brother Yusuf Pathan appeared impressed and replied: 'What a player'.

Irfan and Yusuf became only the second pair of brothers to play for India after Mohinder and Surinder Amarnath. In fact, Irfan and Yusuf were part of India's T20 World Cup win in 2007. In 2020, Irfan announced his retirement from competitive cricket, followed by brother Yusuf hanging his boots earlier this year. Irfan is part of Lanka Premier League team Kandy Tuskers, and it is being reported that Yusuf too has thrown his name in the hat for the second season of LPL.