'Gujarat Titans are facing batting conundrum': Irfan Pathan shows no mercy on Hardik Pandya as GT meet SRH in IPL 2023

Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) will aim to seal their playoff berth when Hardik Pandya and Co. meet 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Monday. With GT arriving in Ahmedabad for their home game after a defeat to Mumbai Indians (MI), former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has called out skipper Pandya following his mediocre run in the IPL 2023.

Pathan opined Pandya and Co. are facing a batting conundrum(AP-PTI)

Premier batter Pandya had a forgetful outing against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians as the star all-rounder only managed to score 4 off 3 balls in the high-scoring contest at the Wankhede Stadium. Sharing his views about the upcoming match between GT and SRH, former Indian all-rounder Pathan opined that Gujarat Titans are facing a batting conundrum at the number three position.

Pathan, who plied his trade with the likes of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, claimed that GT skipper Pandya has failed to live up to expectations in the IPL 2023. "Gujarat Titans are facing a batting conundrum at number 3. Hardik hasn't been the one to live up to the expectations with the bat this year. But if he isn't firing at number three, it will be tough for the team management to figure out whom to send on this position," Pathan told Star Sports.

GT skipper Pandya has registered two half-centuries for the reigning IPL champions this season. Pandya is the second-highest run-getter for the Gujarat-based franchise. The GT skipper has smashed 281 runs in 11 games. Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif asserted that defending champions Gujarat will hope to improve their winning record at home in their upcoming match. Pandya's Gujarat Titans have picked up 16 points from 12 matches this season.

"Gujarat Titans can be the first team to qualify for the playoffs with a win against SRH. Captain Hardik Pandya looked unhappy with his and his team's performance in the previous game and they'll be looking to make a comeback. Their performance away from home has been good and they'll be looking to improve the winning record at home this time,” Kaif added.

