BCCI finds Nitish Rana guilty of breaching IPL Code of Conduct in CSK vs KKR match, slaps hefty fine

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
May 15, 2023 03:38 PM IST

Nitish Rana smashed a quick-fire half-century to help Kolkata Knight Riders register a much-needed win over CSK.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Nitish Rana was reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct in his side's recently concluded encounter against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. Champions in two editions of the cash-rich league, Rana's KKR registered a famous win over Dhoni and Co. in match No.61 of the IPL 2023 at the Chepauk.

Kolkata Knight Riders batters Nitish Rana and Andre Russell greet each other after winning their IPL 2023 cricket match against Chennai Super Kings(PTI)

Leading from the front in CSK's final home game of the IPL 2023, Rana smashed a quick-fire half-century to help Kolkata register a much-needed win over the four-time champions. Rana joined forces with an in-form Rinku Singh to seal KKR's six-wicket win over CSK at the Chepauk. After the match, KKR skipper Rana was penalised by the IPL for maintaining a slow over-rate during his side's clash with CSK at Chennai.

“As it was his team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Rana has been fined Rs. 24 lakh and each member of the Playing XI, including the impact substitute, is fined Rs. 6 lakh or 25 percent of the match fee, whichever is lesser,” the IPL said in a statement.

Earlier, Rana was fined for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct after the star batter and Mumbai Indians (MI) star Hrithik Shokeen were involved in an ugly duel during the ongoing season of the world's richest T20 tournament. Rana admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct and the KKR skipper was fined 25 percent of his match fee at the time.

Talking about the match, KKR skipper Rana slammed a quick-fire half-century (57*) while Rinku played a match-winning knock of 54 off 43 balls against CSK at Chepauk. "Said at the toss that if all 3 departments do well, our chances are good. Have to give credit to Chandu sir (coach Chandrakant Pandit) for this - I wasn't in favour of taking heavy roller but he insisted to go for it. I feared pitch might break up. But that didn't happen and ball didn't turn much. Every team has home advantage except KKR," Rana said after the match.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

