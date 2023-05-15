Watch: Dhoni signs Gavaskar’s shirt in internet-breaking gesture, does special lap of honour after CSK's final home game

"Players like him come once in a century, not even once in a generation," Sunil Gavaskar echoed the sentiment of millions of fans after MS Dhoni marshalled his troops one last time at the Chepauk in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Leader, master tactician and an absolute legend of the game, former India skipper Dhoni had an emotional outing in the IPL 2023 when former champions CSK squared off against bitter-rivals Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar ran up to MS Dhoni for a special autograph.(Jio Cinema-AP)

Dhoni, who many believe is playing his final season in domestic cricket's biggest extravaganza, was greeted by legions of cricket fans after KKR's memorable over CSK in the IPL 2023 at Chepauk. While a packed Chepauk went berserk, batting legend Gavaskar ran up to Dhoni for a special autograph. Acknowledging the request from the batting legend, Dhoni came up with an incredible gesture as the charismatic leader of the Yellow Brigade signed Gavaskar's shirt after the match. Nicknamed Thala, Dhoni's internet-breaking gesture soon became the talk of the town.

Expressing gratitude to the home fans at the Chepauk, Dhoni was seen hitting some balls into the crowd with a racquet. From tossing jerseys to shaking hands with policemen at the Chepauk, Thala was the cynosure of all eyes before and even after CSK's final home game at the IPL 2023. Dhoni's CSK also performed a special lap of honour at the Chepauk after Nitish Rana-led KKR upstaged four-time winners in their backyard.

Dhoni remained unbeaten on 2 off 3 balls with on-song Shivam Dube (48) as CSK posted 144-6 in 20 after batting first in their final home game of the season. Half-centuries from Rana (57*) and Rinku Singh (54) guided KKR to their first win over CSK after a decade at the Chepauk.

Middle-order batter Rinku was named the Player of the Match for his batting heroics. With the six-wicket win over CSK, two-time winners KKR have taken the seventh spot on the IPL 2023 points table. Dhoni's CSK are ranked second in the IPL 2023 standings and the Yellow Brigade is expected to secure a top-two finish in the IPL 2023. Dhoni and Co. have recorded 7 wins in 13 matches this season.

