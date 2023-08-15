Irfan Pathan's cryptic message riles up Pakistani fans before IND vs PAK showdown at Asia Cup

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has become the talk of the town for his noteworthy tweet on Monday. Weeks before India's blockbuster meeting with bitter-rivals Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2023, Rohit Sharma-less Team India suffered a series defeat at the hands of the West Indies. The second-string side led by all-rounder Hardik Pandya was completely outplayed by the West Indies in the series decider on Sunday.

Irfan Pathan became the talk of the town on X after his cryptic message(PTI-Getty Images)

The ex-India all-rounder was all praise for the Men from the Caribbean following their impressive 3-2 series triumph over India. "Congratulations to the West Indies team on a well-deserved series win! Team India must reflect on this defeat, as losing to a lower-ranked team is indeed worrisome," Irfan tweeted. However, Irfan was targetted by Pakistani fans after West Indies thrashed India by 8 wickets in the series decider at Lauderhill.

Irfan's cryptic message riles up Pakistani fans

After reflecting on Team India's shock series defeat on Twitter, Irfan also posted a cryptic message which has seemingly garnered the attention of Pakistani fans. Taking to Twitter on Monday, the former Indian cricketer shared a message for his social media family, which many believed was an indirect dig at Pakistani fans in the lead-up to the Asia Cup.

Taking cognisance of Irfan's tweet, several cricket fans opted to slam the ex-India star while others simply extended their support. “Ignore them like you ignored the pressure of big match in 2007 T20I WC Final,” one fan wrote. “This kind of post is necessary to show your patriotism,” another X user added. For the unversed, Pathan had famously called out Pakistani fans after India's thrilling win over Babar Azam and Co. in the ICC World T20 last year. A Virat Kohli masterclass had powered Team India to a memorable win over Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup final.

Talking more about Irfan’s viral tweets on the microblogging site, the former India all-rounder and full-time cricket pundit was recently trolled by Pakistani fans after Pakistan A outclassed India A in the final of the Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023. Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will resume their rivalry before the World Cup in the upcoming Asia Cup. Co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Rohit's Team India will meet Babar and Co. in the blockbuster clash on September 2 in Kandy. Pakistan will be hosting a total of four matches in the continental tournament in Lahore and Multan. The final of the Asia Cup will take place on September 17 in Colombo.

