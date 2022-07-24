Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘Is Arshdeep Singh a tourist?’: Twitter furious after Team India hand Avesh Khan ODI debut vs WI

Avesh Khan comes in place of Prasidh Krishna, who went wicketless in the opening encounter and conceded 62 runs in his 10 overs. The pacer will share the new-ball duties with Mohammed Siraj.
Avesh Khan poses for a picture before his ODI debut(BCCI/Twitter)
Published on Jul 24, 2022 07:24 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

After securing a thrilling three-wicket win over West Indies in the first ODI, Shikhar Dhawan-led India will hope for a much improved show in the second encounter, which is being played in Trinidad on Sunday. The tourists made a small tweak in their winning combination as Avesh Khan will be seen making his India debut in the 50-over format. The 25-year-old pacer has earlier played for India in the shorter format, and has eight wickets under his name in the format. (IND vs WI 2nd ODI LIVE score updates)

Avesh comes in place of Prasidh Krishna, who went wicketless in the opening encounter and conceded 62 runs in his 10 overs. The pacer will share the new-ball duties with Mohammed Siraj.

However, fans were not very impressed with Avesh's inclusion as many lamented the absence of rising star Arshdeep Singh from the XI. Arshdeep has been part of India's plan ever since his promising outing in the previous edition of the Indian Premier League. However, the left-arm pacer is yet to receive the push fans would have expected from the team management.

Here's how fans reacted:

Meanwhile, West Indies won the toss and opted to bat first.

