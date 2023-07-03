'Is it just for Indians?': Gambhir lashes out at 'sledgers' for 'spirit of the game' logic after Bairstow controversy

Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal on Day 4 of the second Ashes Test has raised temperatures all around. Bairstow was run out by Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey after he felt the ball was dead but in reality, wasn't. As he wandered outside the crease after letting the ball go thinking it was the end of the over, an alert Carey threw the ball back on to the stumps to inflict a run out. It was very well withing the rules and although Bairstow was given out, it led to the whole 'spirit of the game' debate with many questioning Australia's tactics and getting a wicket in the manner that they did. Gautam Gambhir was clearly miffed with the Jonny Bairstow saga.(Getty Images)

The Bairstow wickets was a turning point in the game as England, despite Ben Stokes's stunning century, could not recover and were all out for 327 chasing 371 to win. However, the dismissal did let to a world-wide meltdown with English fans crying foul. A sea of boos broke out with Australians getting called 'cheaters' and what not. Amid all the hoopla surrounding the dismissal, one person who wasn't impressed in particular was Gautam Gambhir, who hit out at those questioning the decision calling them 'sledgers'.

"Hey sledgers... Does spirit of the game logic apply to you or is it just for Indians?" a visibly irate Gambhir tweeted.

Going through his tweet, one cannot help but hark back to the Nottingham Test between India and England at Trent Bridge Nottingham in 2011 – which Gambhir was a part of – where a somewhat similar incident unfolded regarding Ian Bell. The former England captain was jaywalking outside his crease assuming that the ball had bee hit for a four whereas it wasn't. Eoin Morgan had clipped an Ishant Sharma delivery towards square leg where Praveen Kumar apparently made a mess of it. Or did he? Replay suggested that although Kumar felt it was a boundary, he managed to clip the ball back. MS Dhoni collected the ball back and threw it back to the fielder who took off the bails. The ball wasn't dead yet and Bell, who was outside the crease, was given out.

As it also marked the end of the session, the Indian team walked off the ground to a clatter of boos as the crowd felt it was against the spirit of cricket. Surprisingly, when the teams returned to resume play after tea, Bell walked out to bat to a rousing reception. Dhoni and Team India had withdrawn their appeal and the decision was made redundant. Sachin Tendulkar had apparently convinced Dhoni to take back the withdrawal. It could also have to do with the fact that India were the world champions back then having won the World Cup three months prior.

Ironically enough though, when it comes to England themselves, these debates go quiet - be it Ben Stokes' controversial dive in the final of the 2019 World Cup where the ball ricocheted off his bat while and went for a boundary in what turned out to be a tight finish, or when Stuart Broad held his ground while clearly edging the ball to slips against Australia at the 2013 Ashes.

