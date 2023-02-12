'Is that an excuse Haydos?': Ravi Shastri roasts Matthew Hayden for trying to defend Boland's drop catch of Shami

The Indian unit led by Rohit Sharma produced a commanding display against Australia as the hosts drew the first blood in the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Nagpur. The skipper along with Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin emerged as the standout players from the Indian camp, helping their side win the first Test by an innings and 132 runs.

While this was the scene on the pitch, the Indians had a field day off it as well. A similar episode took place in the commentary box, with Ravi Shastri brutally trolling his Aussie counterpart Matthew Hayden. The incident took place late in the Indian innings while Axar Patel was batting alongside Mohammed Shami.

Shami, who slogged the ball around the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, was still new at the crease and he tried to hit Nathan Lyon over the long-on fence. However, the taileneder failed to clear the distance, handing Aussie quick Scott Boland stationed at the position an easy catching opportunity.

Boland, however, failed to judge the ball and made a howler, giving Shami a reprieve. Shami was batting on 7 at the moment, and went to add another 30 runs to his tally.

Hayden, however, came in the defence of Boland and claimed that it was the shadow of the roof, which hindered the Australian pacer from judging the ball.

Shastri was not at all convinced with Hayden's theory, as he quipped: "Is that an excuse Haydos? Dropping a simple catch like this at this level."

"No, definitely not... Ravi Shastri has been all over me in this entire Test match," replied Hayden.

Hayden this time was absolutely correct as the former India coach had taken a brutal swipe at the Australian legend on the opening day of the Test as well. The conversation then was related to the pitch, which few former Australian players had claimed was “doctored” to assist the spinners.

Hayden: “Look at that fellas, degree of turn!”. The remark by the former Australian opener came in connection after a delivery by debutant Todd Murphy generated a bit of a turn.

Shastri: "I can't read that Haydos (Hayden). I see that wickets column, which is still zero. What happened now, what happened to the talks about pitch. 24 hours ago there were lots of noises." Rohit, who slammed a ton, along with his deputy KL Rahul had then given India a strong start, adding 76 runs for the opening wicket. India went to pile 400/10 on the board after bundling Australia for 177 in the first innings.

Australia once again failed to resist the Indian attack as they could only muster 91 runs in the second innings before running out of wickets.

