'Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill are...': Virat Kohli's childhood coach critical of India openers after 2nd T20I vs NZ

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma was not impressed with the batting performances of openers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill in the recently concluded 2nd T20I against New Zealand on Sunday. After restricting New Zealand to a paltry total, India suffered a mini-batting collapse as openers Gill and Kishan failed to fire for the hosts in the low-scoring contest at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

While Kishan was run-out for 19 off 32 balls, Gill perished for 11 off 9 balls in the 2nd T20I at Lucknow. Hosts India only managed to score 29 runs in the first six overs of the series decider against the Black Caps. Reflecting on Kishan and Gill's batting performances in the 2nd T20I, Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar pointed out the form of the opening duo as an area of concern for Team India.

However, Rajkumar also backed Gill and Kishan to return back to scoring ways in the upcoming match against the Black Caps. "The performances of our opening batters is a sign of worry. We need to score more runs during the powerplay. Both Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill are very young and will learn with experience. They are fantastic stroke players, and I am confident that things will improve in the future," Rajkumar told India News Sports.

Kohli's childhood coach also credited New Zealand bowlers for making life difficult for Suryakumar Yadav, who guided India to a famous six-wicket win at Lucknow. The top-ranked T20I batter played a gritty knock of 26 off 31 balls as India chased down the 100-run target in 19.5 overs.

"New Zealand were able to restrict Suryakumar Yadav, who usually doesn't let the bowlers settle. However, the Kiwi bowlers didn't let him play his strokes freely. They planned it well for him and were able to execute it nicely. Yes, the wicket supported them, but they hit the right areas consistently," Rajkumar said.

