Ishan Kishan rubbishes ‘Bazball’ comparison after rapid knock vs West Indies, says, 'Every cricketer in Team India…'

The second Test between India and West Indies crept to a draw, as rain wiped out Day 5, taking away any possibility of a result at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad. West Indies will be happier with the outcome, which India will see as a missed opportunity to get their WTC cycle off to the perfect start.

While a slow and dead pitch in Port of Spain made both run-scoring and wicket-taking difficult for either side, a chance of a result was set up by rapid third innings by the Indian team. With a 183-run lead heading into the fourth day, India needed to score quickly to ensure they had enough runs on the board but also enough time to bowl out the hosts.

Ishan Kishan, playing only his second Test, was key to this plan after captai Rohit Sharma and young Yashasvi Jaiswal gave a blistering start to the innings, bringing up the fastest-ever team 100 in the history of Test cricket in 12.2 overs. Kishan, was then promoted to No.4 to carry on the onslaught. He smashed an unbeaten 52 off 34 balls as India raced to 181/2 in 24 overs before Rohit decided to call the batters in. India scored at over 7.5 runs per over, setting up a target of 365.

Comparisons were made to England’s belligerent and aggressive style in recent months under coach Brendon McCullum, dubbed ‘Bazball’. The southpaw keeper was asked whether that was a brand of cricket India were interested in adopting but Kishan was realistic about how it was a difficult tactic to follow on the subcontinent pitches and stressed more on playing according to the situations.

“It's not necessary that every day you come in and start playing fast cricket. That should depend on the situation. The condition of the pitches also plays a role in how quickly one can score runs," he said.

While the pitch at Queen’s Park Oval was criticized for its placidness, which saw the West Indies play 115 overs at 2.20rpo in their first innings, India felt the need to force the issue.

Kishan also touched on the fact that the pitches in India have been difficult to score runs of late.

“Mostly, where we play, wickets are not that easy...there is turn and bounce. So, playing quick on those surfaces (is not easy). There is no point because you need to read the wicket properly. If you get a wicket where you can score quick runs and the need of the hour is to do that, then every player in the (Indian) team has the capability to perform that role,” said Kishan.

Kishan is deputizing for the injured Rishabh Pant, who has played that role with immense success for India throughout his Test career. Pant’s counter-attacking ability in the middle order has singlehandedly salvaged several innings for India and won matches for the team by heaping pressure onto opposition bowling attacks.

“The kind of players we have and the number of formats and matches that we play, everyone knows his role -- which match one has to play in what manner. So, personally, I feel, every match we don't need to play like that (score quickly), but it should be situation-based,” concluded Kishan.

Attention will now turn towards the three-match ODI series, beginning in Bridgetown, Barbados on July 27. Kishan will be competing with Sanju Samson to be the wicketkeeper in the format.

