Ishan Kishan’s availability uncertain for 5th T20I, but coach hints at likely return: ‘Physios will take a call’

Team India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has given a positive update on Ishan Kishan’s injury ahead of the fifth T20I against New Zealand. Kishan had missed the playing XI in Vizag after picking up a niggle in the third T20I, and his absence at number three was felt during India’s collapse in a challenging chase. Kotak indicated that Kishan is likely to feature on Saturday, though the final decision on his participation will rest with the team’s physiotherapists, who will assess his fitness before confirming his availability for the crucial encounter. Ishan Kishan missed the fourth T20I due to a niggle. (PTI)

Across the three T20Is he played in the series, Kishan has amassed 112 runs at a remarkable strike rate of 224.00, averaging 37.33. The left-hander was at his destructive best in the second T20I, hammering a 32-ball 76 and playing a key role in India overhauling a stiff 209-run target in just 15.2 overs.

Meanwhile, Kotak praised Kishan’s impact at the top of the order, highlighting the left-hander’s ability to make the most of his chances and provide early momentum whenever he is given an opportunity.

“Ishan Kishan has always been good whenever he got an opportunity. Sometimes wicketkeeper batters don't get opportunities. But whenever Ishan has played, he has always done well. The way he played two innings was really encouraging because in power play, you are looking for someone to play the way he played," Kotak said in the pre-match press conference.

Kotak also offered an encouraging update on Kishan’s availability, suggesting that the opener is close to returning to action, with the final decision resting on the team’s medical staff after assessing his fitness.

“And very likely (he will play), at the moment, as far as I know. The physio is here for practice. So, physios will take a call. But I feel very likely."

India coach sheds light on fearless batting approach The Saurashtra batting stalwart said the presence of aggressive batters such as Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Abhishek Sharma has helped the team to follow an aggressive batting line in this series.

“Some of the players are aggressive and what we plan… we go sorting through that and depending on wickets in hand and the situation, and whether we are chasing or posting, it will help us.

“But fortunately we have players, who can play very aggressively and there have been such good players in India as well, so that's a great thing,” he added.