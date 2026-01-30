India unfazed by Sanju Samson’s form dip, coach stresses mental strength: ‘He probably has not scored as many runs’

Sanju Samson’s position in the Indian side has come under fresh scrutiny following a run of low scores against New Zealand in the ongoing series. The wicketkeeper-batter has struggled to make an impact with the bat, failing to convert brief starts into meaningful contributions. While he showed early promise with a 24-run effort in the fourth T20I, it once again ended without a significant score. Earlier outings of 10, 6 and a duck have only added to the pressure. At the same time, Ishan Kishan has made a strong impression since returning to the side, tightening the competition for places. With Tilak Varma nearing a comeback from injury, the team management now faces a difficult call between Samson and Kishan for the matches ahead. Sanju Samson is going through a lean patch. (AP)

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak came out in support of Samson amid growing scrutiny over the wicketkeeper-batter’s recent run of low scores, urging patience and perspective while stressing that such phases are a natural part of any cricketer’s career.

“Sanju is a senior player, he is very good. He probably has not scored as many runs as everybody would like, but that's part of the cricketing career. Sometimes you have five innings in a row where you score so many runs and sometimes you have a little tight period,” Kotak told the media on the eve of the final T20I.

“We all know what Sanju Samson is capable of” The wicketkeeper-batter was preferred over India’s Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill as Abhishek Sharma’s opening partner, but since the T20 World Cup squad announcement, he has failed to deliver any impactful innings, putting his place in the playing XI under threat.

Kotak further backed Samson, highlighting the importance of mental strength during lean phases and underlining the team management’s faith in the senior batter’s ability and work ethic despite the recent scrutiny.

“It's all up to an individual how to keep his mind strong and, obviously, our job is to keep him in a good frame of mind. He is practicing and he is working hard, so we all know what Sanju is capable of. I don't think anything more to say about Sanju because he has been really good,” he added.