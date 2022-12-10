Ishan Kishan’s colossal knock, Virat Kohli’s 44th ODI century help India equal South Africa in massive record

A sensational double century from Ishan Kishan and a century from Virat Kohli helped India put up a mammoth 409/8 on Saturday in their third ODI against Bangladesh. The innings was dominated by Kishan and Kohli's 290-run partnership for the second wicket which came in just 190 balls. Kishan had contributed 199 runs in that partnership off 114 balls.

This is the sixth time India have made more than 400 runs in an ODI innings. They have thus equalled South Africa for most 400-plus scores in the format. India also seemed to have their highest-ever ODI total in sights for much of the innings but a flurry of wickets in the latter overs prevented them from going past 410. It was Virender Sehwag who had scored a double century back in December 2011 when India scored 418/5 against the West Indies and that remains the team's highest ODI total.

South Africa last scored more than 400 runs in an ODI in October 2015 when centuries from Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis and AB de Villiers helped them get to a total of 438/4 against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. That was also the fourth time in that year that the South Africans scored over 400 runs in an ODI innings.

For India, this is the first time since November 2014 that they are crossing the 400-run mark in ODI cricket. India had scored 404/5 at the time against Sri Lanka, with opener Rohit Sharma scoring 264 runs in just 173 balls. It remains the highest score by any batter in a men's ODI match.

On Saturday, Kishan came in as replacement for the injured Rohit and opened the innings with Shikhar Dhawan. Dhawan fell for just three runs in the fifth over but then Kishan then went after the bowlers with Kohli at the other end. He ended up hitting 10 sixes and 24 fours in his innings. Kishan finally fell to Taskin Ahmed in the 36th over. This was Kishan's first-ever international century.

Kohli, meanwhile, went on to score his 44th ODI century and 72nd international ton overall. This was his first ODI century since August 2019 when he had scored an unbeaten 114 against the West Indies in Port of Spain. Kohli eventually fell on 113 off 91 balls, hitting 11 fours and two sixes in his innings. India are looking for a consolation win in Chattogram, having already lost the three-match ODI series after twin defeats in Dhaka.

