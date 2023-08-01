Kishan and Gill dominate West Indies in Caribbean as IND stars shatter Dhawan-Rahane's partnership record during 3rd ODI

With India once again resting batting superstars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in its ongoing One Day International (ODI) assignment against the hosts West Indies, the onus was on youngsters Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill to deliver the goods for the Men In Blue at the famous Brian Lara International Stadium. Leading the batting charge of the Rohit-less side in the ODI series decider on Tuesday, openers Kishan and Gill slammed half-centuries to help India register a challenging total at Trinidad.

Ishan Kishan (L) looks to the dressing room as Shubman Gill (R), of India, celebrates his half-century(AFP)

Auditioning for the upcoming edition of the ODI World Cup, Indian opener Kishan and Gill stitched a brilliant 143-run stand for the Men In Blue at Trinidad. While Kishan played a sublime knock of 77 off 64 balls, his partner-in-crime Gill also returned to scoring ways after a series of mediocre knocks in the Caribbean. Opener Gill top-scored for Hardik Pandya’s Team India as the star batter played a crucial knock of 85 off 92 balls.

India openers shatter Dhawan-Rahane's partnership record

Interestingly, the Indian openers also shattered a partnership record set by veterans Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane in 2017. The Indian opening duo of Rahane and Dhawan had recorded the highest-opening partnership of 132 for India against the West Indies in the Caribbean. Surpassing Dhawn and Rahane in the series decider, Kishan and Gill powered India to 143-0 in just 19.3 overs.

Openers Kishan and Gill have also posted the second-highest partnership by an Indian duo for any wicket in the Caribbean in ODIs. Legendary batters Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag had scored 202 runs for the second wicket in India's 2007 World Cup match against Bermuda in Port of Spain. Talking more about the match, power-hitter Sanju Samson registered a quick-fire half-century (51) to help Kohli-less Team India post a challenging total in the 50-over contest.

Pandya leads Rohit-less India in series decider

Despite losing the 2nd ODI to the hosts, India opted to rest skipper Rohit and run-machine Kohli as all-rounder Pandya arrived at the coin toss as the stand-in skipper of the Men In Blue. Pandya confirmed that Team India has made two changes for the third and final ODI of the bilateral series. "Two changes for us. Ruturaj comes in place of Umran and Unadkat comes in place of Axar. Going to the decider the boys are pumped up and looking forward to the game. Looks good (the surface), I don't think much will change, batting first gives a good opportunity for us to set a good total," Pandya said.

