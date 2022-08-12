'Ishan Kishan was a frontline player in India's T20I side, very unlucky to miss Asia Cup': Scott Styris

KL Rahul is all set for a return to international cricket, having not played for India since the latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The star batter has been picked for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 after enduring an injury spell in the past few months. He underwent surgery for a hernia and was scheduled to play against the West Indies, but was ruled out of the series after testing positive for Covid-19. Rahul has recuperated from his sports hernia surgery and is back as the vice-captain of the national side, while young Ishan Kishan remains absent from the 15-member Indian contingent.

Ishan saw Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav being tried for the opener's role. And Rahul's return to the mix intensifies the competition even more. Ishan, who endured a mediocre season with IPL giants Mumbai Indians, played just two games in England and West Indies. His scores in the last six international innings read 27, 15, 3, 8 and 11.

With India now having multiple attacking options for the Asia Cup, Ishan falls behind Rahul in the pecking order. Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris has reacted to Rahul's selection and Ishan's omission from the current set-up, explaining how the former remains valuable to the Indian team.

"So that says that he was always a frontline player in this Indian side and I guess it is unlucky for Ishan Kishan, he has got that left-handed ability which I think they would have loved to have got into the squad if they possibly could have because it is a very right-handed dominant side until to get to someone like Rishabh Pant. So, I think he'll be disappointed and naturally, he is a terrific player. But KL Rahul, it is great for India that he is back because you know, he is a genuine match winner on the biggest stage too," Styris said on SPORTS18's daily show 'Sports Over the Top'.

The six-team competition will take place from August 27 in the 20-over format, with India and Pakistan clubbed in Group A. India are also the most successful team, having won the trophy on seven occasions.

Styris also talked about all-rounder Hardik Pandya's evolution as a player. The flamboyant Baroda all-rounder led Gujarat Titans to an Indian Premier League triumph in their debut season and proved his leadership prowess. The Kiwi great said he would not be surprised if Pandya leads India in T20Is in the near future.

"Hardik Pandya has made every poster winner, as Saba (Karim) says. And you know, you see it a lot in football, where players of character and personality are often given the armband to be captain to also allow them to show some responsibility," said Styris.

"So, I do not mind for Hardik Pandya to be given some leadership in this side, whether it now be the vice-captain or in the future as a captain because quite rightly what is the direction this Indian team wants to go, whether it's T20 in terms of its brand, how do they want to play the game?"

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON