'He will be a stronger contender': Mohammad Azharuddin picks Rishabh Pant's replacement for Australia series

With India recently announcing the squad for the first two Tests against Australia, former captain Mohammad Azharuddin has backed a star batter to replace injured wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant in the Indian lineup. India's all-format wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who survived a horrific car crash on December 30, is set to miss several marquee tournaments in the ongoing 2023 season.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper will miss the forthcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the left-hander is also out of the reckoning for the ICC World Cup because of his injuries in a road accident last month. Throwing weight behind Indian opener Ishan Kishan, former Indian skipper Azharuddin opined that the youngster is a strong contender for the vacant wicketkeeper spot.

ALSO READ: 'Feels like something happened to my own son': Ex-India chief selector's emotional reaction to Rishabh Pant's car crash

Opener Kishan and middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav received Test call-ups following their remarkable performances in the limited-overs format. While opener Kishan slammed a stunning double century in Bangladesh, top-ranked T20I batter Suryakumar notched up a match-winning century against Sri Lanka to cement his place in the Indian squad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Ishan Kishan has been selected in the Indian Test team on his recent form I think he will be a stronger contender for wicket-keeper batsman option. He is a left-handed batsman,” Azhar told news agency PTI in an interview. Showering massive praise on an in-form Suryakumar, former Indian skipper Azharuddin hailed the star batter as India's next top player across formats.

Wicketkeeper-batter Kishan, who was snubbed by the Indian think tank in the recently concluded Sri Lanka series, is slotted in the middle-order for the 1st One Day International (ODI) against New Zealand. Former vice-captain KL Rahul is unavailable due to personal reasons while Shreyas Iyer has picked up a back injury in the build-up to the 1st ODI against the Black Caps.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gloveman Kishan made his international debut against world champions England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in 2021. The 24-year-old has played 10 ODIs and 24 T20Is for the Asian giants. Rohit-led Team India will meet New Zealand in the 1st ODI of the three-match series at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON