Ishan Kishan's second coming: Century forces India to rethink its World Cup blueprint

Back in India's ODI setup after nearly three years, Ishan Kishan announced his return in emphatic fashion with a blistering century against Afghanistan in the second ODI in Lucknow on Wednesday. It was his first ODI hundred since the record-breaking double century in Chattogram in December 2022, and it once again thrust his name into the World Cup conversation, this time posing even tougher questions for the selectors and team management with the 2027 ODI World Cup approaching.

India's Ishan Kishan celebrates his century during the 2nd One Day International match against Afghanistan (ANI Pic Service)

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Ishan made his ODI debut in 2021 and initially featured largely in India's second-string sides, with T20 cricket taking priority amid back-to-back World Cups in the shortest format. But everything changed in Chattogram. His stunning 210 against Bangladesh, the fastest double century in ODI history, catapulted him into India's plans for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

What impressed chief selector Ajit Agarkar was not just the runs but Ishan's versatility. The left-hander proved he could bat anywhere in the order. The double century came as an opener, but he followed it up with three successive fifties in the middle order during the West Indies tour. Then came his match-defining 82 off 81 balls against Pakistan in the Asia Cup at Pallekele, rescuing India from 66 for 4 against a formidable pace attack.

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{{^usCountry}} His adaptability made the wicketkeeping debate a genuine dilemma. Although KL Rahul was named in the World Cup squad, Agarkar repeatedly avoided identifying a first-choice wicketkeeper, such was the competition between the two. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His adaptability made the wicketkeeping debate a genuine dilemma. Although KL Rahul was named in the World Cup squad, Agarkar repeatedly avoided identifying a first-choice wicketkeeper, such was the competition between the two. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In the end, Rahul got the nod. Ishan started India's World Cup campaign only because Shubman Gill was recovering from dengue. He managed scores of 0 and 47 before Gill returned, pushing him back to the bench. Frustration soon followed. By the end of the year, Ishan had taken a mental health break, triggering a chain of events that culminated in his exclusion from the BCCI's central contracts after he failed to participate in domestic cricket. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the end, Rahul got the nod. Ishan started India's World Cup campaign only because Shubman Gill was recovering from dengue. He managed scores of 0 and 47 before Gill returned, pushing him back to the bench. Frustration soon followed. By the end of the year, Ishan had taken a mental health break, triggering a chain of events that culminated in his exclusion from the BCCI's central contracts after he failed to participate in domestic cricket. {{/usCountry}}

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The next two years became a period of rebuilding.

Ishan returned to domestic cricket with Jharkhand and gradually worked his way back into contention. His breakthrough came in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last December, where he captained Jharkhand to a surprise title while finishing as both the tournament's leading run-scorer and biggest six-hitter. The performances earned him a recall to India's T20I side and eventually a place in the squad for the T20 World Cup at home.

The resurgence continued. He impressed during the World Cup, enjoyed his most productive IPL season yet, and forced the selectors to reconsider him in the 50-over format as well.

Ironically, Ishan may not even have played in the Afghanistan series had Virat Kohli not suffered a hamstring injury. But just as he has done throughout his career, he seized the opportunity.

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In Dharamsala, batting at Kohli's usual spot, he made a brisk 34 off 22 balls while sharing a fifty-run stand with Gill. Four days later in Lucknow, India experimented further by promoting Yashasvi Jaiswal to open alongside Rohit Sharma. Ishan, meanwhile, was pushed down to No. 4. His approach remained unchanged.

Batting alongside his close friend Gill, Ishan stitched together a mammoth 224-run partnership for the third wicket and smashed 125 off just 79 deliveries. More impressive than the score itself was how he paced the innings. He reached 51 off his first 53 deliveries before exploding to his century in just 19 more balls, hammering nine boundaries and two sixes during that breathtaking acceleration.

The innings was a reminder of everything that made him so valuable three years ago - versatility, adaptability and the ability to dominate attacks regardless of batting position.

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Naturally, the World Cup debate has resurfaced.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar did not hesitate to declare that Ishan has virtually secured his place in India's plans for South Africa.

"He has already got his visa and is just about to pick his seat on the aircraft," Gavaskar said on air. "There was versatility: he can open and bat at 3, 4 and 5, and can keep wickets."

India still have plenty of cricket left before the World Cup squad is finalised, but if Ishan continues this form, the conversation will no longer be about whether he deserves a place. It will be about who makes way for him.

And that brings some of India's biggest names into the spotlight. Kohli, Rahul and even vice-captain Shreyas Iyer could find themselves under pressure if Ishan continues to make an irresistible case.

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The first clues could emerge during India's ODI tour of England next month, when Kohli is expected to return. For now, though, Ishan has done exactly what he needed to do.

Three years after falling out of favour, he has once again forced himself into the centre of India's World Cup plans.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aratrick Mondal ...Read More Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening. Read Less

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