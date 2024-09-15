Ishan Kishan's Team India exile may end as doors open for return in Bangladesh T20Is, Shubman Gill to be rested: Report

India vice-captain Shubman Gill is set to be rested for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, starting October 7, as part of the BCCI's workload management policy. Gill, who is among the key players in India's top order across formats, is expected to play a crucial role in the team’s Test commitments, which feature 10 matches in the remaining WTC cycle. India's Ishan Kishan celebrates his half century during the second T20 International cricket between India and Australia last year(PTI)

Alongside Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, Gill forms the core of India’s batting lineup, and his form and fitness will be pivotal as India look to seal their place in a third-successive WTC final.

India are set to return to action with a two-Test series against Bangladesh in Chennai on September 19, followed by the second match in Kanpur on September 27, and maintaining player fitness will be key. According to PTI, the team management is prioritising Test cricket, and resting players for the T20I series allows them to focus on what is set to be a rigorous few months, which include a five-Test series in Australia.

"Yes, Shubman will be rested for the Bangladesh T20I series. If you look at the fixture, the three T20Is will be played on October 7 (Gwalior), 10 (Delhi) and 13 (Hyderabad). Now first Test vs New Zealand starts October 16. "So with a turnaround of three days, it is important to give Gill a break," a BCCI source told PTI.

Gill was appointed the Indian vice-captain in white-ball formats following the arrival of Gautam Gambhir as head coach in July. Suryakumar Yadav was named the T20I skipper.

In addition to Gill, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are also likely to be rested for the T20Is against Bangladesh.

Ishan to return?

Fortunes might change for the better for Ishan Kishan, who had a rather controversial start to the year. The young wicketkeeper-batter found himself at the centre of controversy when he made himself unavailable for national selection late last year, and his subsequent absence in Jharkhand's squad saw him miss out on a place in the BCCI's central contracts. The move appeared to have put a dent in his international cricketing prospects.

However, Ishan has taken significant steps to turn the situation around. He returned to the domestic circuit in the new season, representing Jharkhand in the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament. His efforts continued to pay off when he played for India C in the Duleep Trophy, where he marked his return with an impressive century in the second-round match.

The report suggests that there could be a possibility of Rishabh Pant being rested for the T20I series, too, and if that's the case, Ishan could spring into contention.