Ishant Sharma reveals toughest Delhi Capitals batsman to bowl to at nets
Indian cricket team fast bowler Ishant Sharma revealed on Wednesday that he finds it quite easily to bowl to his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals’ batsmen during net practice except for Rishabh Pant due to the unpredictability in the youngster’s game. In a video posted by Delhi Capitals on social media, Ishant picked Pant as the toughest batsmen to bowl to in the nets and said that the left-hander ‘doesn’t exactly know where he is placing the deliveries at the nets’. “I think, to be honest, everyone is fine except Rishabh Pant. Because he doesn’t know where he is hitting. He might hit straight on your head as well,” Ishant Sharma said.
When asked about his height, the lanky fast bowler answered that it comes with its own set of advantages and disadvantages.“The advantage (of his height) is that I get a lot of bounce when bowling. However, one of the disadvantages is that I get hit on my head whenever I am riding a car and there’s a bump on the road.”
Ishant also opened up about his equation with India skipper Virat Kohli and how he got the nickname ‘Cheeku’. “We have been playing together from U17. There is a lot of bonding and friendship. There was a coach who used to make fun of everyone during our U17 days. He started calling him Cheeku. So that’s why.”
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday confirmed that the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has been postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“IPL 2020 season has been postponed indefinitely,” sources within BCCI told ANI.
