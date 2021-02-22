IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Ishant Sharma’s ton, one of resolve and dedication
India's Ishant Sharma celebrates.(PTI)
India's Ishant Sharma celebrates.(PTI)
cricket

Ishant Sharma’s ton, one of resolve and dedication

  • The 32-year-old Sharma, who started off as a teenager in May 2007, has only now hit triple figures, but his longevity without shedding the tag as a genuine new-ball bowler is a tribute to his unwavering dedication as a subcontinent seamer.
READ FULL STORY
By N Ananthanarayanan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:51 AM IST

It was early 2019, and the newly renamed Delhi Capitals IPL team were holding a media interaction. Prithvi Shaw, having missed the historic Test series in Australia due to injury, got up after concluding his session when he saw Ishant Sharma had just walked into the hall, posing for photographs. The youngest player in the India set-up, the smallest and perhaps the lightest too, darted across and jumped on Sharma, throwing his hands around the tall man’s shoulders.

The few present froze momentarily at the impudence, but they need not have worried about the country’s seniormost cricketer exploding in anger.

Sharma not only didn’t drop his young teammate, he flashed his patent grin, as if pleading with everyone to see for themselves what he has to go through. It only took a few seconds to realise how much at ease his junior teammates would be with him in the team dressing room.

It would be fitting when Sharma walks on to a spanking new stadium in Ahmedabad in whites for the day-night Test on Wednesday, as the only second India new-ball bowler to reach a century of appearances. The only three other active players to touch 100 Tests will all be in the England camp.

Sharma is the seniormost Test player currently after England fast bowler James Anderson. His debut in the summer of 2007 was ahead of Stuart Broad by a few months. England skipper Joe Root is the only other active 100-plus man in Tests.

Just looking at the numbers—Anderson made his debut in May, 2003 and will be playing his 159th Test. If Broad plays, it will be the 146th since his debut in December, 2007.

The 32-year-old Sharma, who started off as a teenager in May 2007, has only now hit triple figures, but his longevity without shedding the tag as a genuine new-ball bowler is a tribute to his unwavering dedication as a subcontinent seamer. The injuries have been many, especially to the ankle that has borne the most agony of landing on hard pitches.

His temperament makes Sharma a soldier in cricketing whites. That resolve was needed for the Delhi bowler to bounce back after every injury and dip in form as he worked his way back; to keep questions about selection from affecting him.

A succession of skippers and coaches rewarded that dedication in a 14-year Test career where Sharma has eased into the shock and stock bowling roles, be it with Zaheer Khan as the spearhead when he started or with Jasprit Bumrah since 2018.

The Shaw episode happened in relative privacy. Rohit Sharma recalled a very public episode on Sunday, hailing his teammate’s ability to lighten the mood. “We’ve been playing since our U-19 days. We’ve so much to talk about. One thing which makes me laugh even now (is) when I watch that incident with Steve Smith and when he was bowling to him (in the 2017 Bengaluru Test),” he said in a media interaction. “I don’t know whether he was trying to mock him or not, but it was very funny. I was not part of that Test, I was watching it from home. Luckily I was watching it on Tata Sky, so I kept rewinding it and saw it like 100 times. I still watch it.”

Sharma was contorting his face to unsettle Smith as the hosts pushed for a breakthrough. It left the then Australia skipper laughing. India got him though, going on to win the Test, and eventually the series.

R Ashwin spoke of an accommodating Sharma during the first Test in Chennai. Asked by a reporter in Tamil to tell him about Ishant, Ashwin said how he suggested to Virat Kohli to change Sharma, who was then bowling, and use the spinners to bowl a few more overs. “I went over to inform Ishant as I wanted to make sure he didn’t feel bad, but Ishant joked, “Actually it’s good, even I am very tired’.”

Among his serious achievements stands out the spell of hostile short-pitched bowling, for a career-best 7/74 to help India win the Lord’s Test in 2014. And dismissing Ricky Ponting seven times, especially bowling a nine-over spell to get his man in India’s emotional win at Perth in 2008. Sharma’s early mastery of conventional and reverse swing troubled Ponting, who recalled that phase as he helped Aaron Finch deal with the senior pro on the 2018-19 tour of Australia.

Many Indian pacers have given up early as their body took a toll trying to bowl quick. Zaheer Khan broke down during Tests more than once and had to give up. Even the great Kapil Dev retired after one such injury in his final ODI in 1994. Sharma though has found fresh momentum in the last three seasons, armed with advice from former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie during his county stint to become only India’s third pacer to take 300 wickets.

With Sharma, it has not been about those big hauls, it is more about the value of the scalps. At Ahmedabad, the ball is expected to move. And one can expect Sharma to pull his weight.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ishant sharma
Close
Shikhar Dhawan leaves the pitch after losing his wicket.(REUTERS)
Shikhar Dhawan leaves the pitch after losing his wicket.(REUTERS)
cricket

BCCI asks white-ball specialists to report in Ahmedabad on March 1

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:32 PM IST
Apart from Dhawan, young Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul Tewatia are also competing in the domestic 50-over tournament and are in their respective bio bubbles in five cities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ishan Kishan hits a fifty. (IPL/Twitter)
Ishan Kishan hits a fifty. (IPL/Twitter)
cricket

How Ishan Kishan’s family reacted to his maiden India call-up

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:38 PM IST
Speaking to indiatoday.in, Ishan Kishan's brother Raj revealed how the 22-year-old called up the family members and cried after his name was called up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aaron Finch and Michael Clarke.(File)
Aaron Finch and Michael Clarke.(File)
cricket

'Australian selectors wrong or every IPL franchise?' Clarke on Finch's IPL snub

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:42 AM IST
Speaking on Sky Sports’ Big Sports Breakfast, Clarke said that either the Australia selectors are wrong in keeping Finch as T20I captain, or all the IPL franchises are wrong in not picking him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's Stuart Broad and James Anderson walk off(Reuters)
England's Stuart Broad and James Anderson walk off(Reuters)
cricket

Lot of talk around me & Anderson playing together: Broad on Eng XI for 3rd Test

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:43 PM IST
Stuart Broad and James Anderson have been rotating in the England side in the last couple of years or so. The experienced duo who share more than 1100 Test wickets between them have played only 9 Tests together in the last two years with the last one being the home Test against Pakistan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Australia captain Aaron Finch.(Getty Images)
File image of Australia captain Aaron Finch.(Getty Images)
cricket

'It wasn't unexpected,' Aaron Finch on not being picked at IPL 2021 Auction

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:07 PM IST
Finch played 12 games in the IPL 2020 season and managed to score just 268 runs at an average of 22.33, with just one score of 50+ to his name. The bit that hurt RCB the most was Finch's strike rate of 111.20.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Robin Uthappa.(IPL)
File image of Robin Uthappa.(IPL)
cricket

'Always had a desire to play with Dhoni, win tournament': Uthappa on move to CSK

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:32 PM IST
IPL 2021: "Vanakkam Chennai, epdi irukeenga? (Hello Chennai, how are you?)," Uthappa said in a video he uploaded on his official Instagram account.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Tewatia during IPL 2020.(IPL)
Rahul Tewatia during IPL 2020.(IPL)
cricket

‘He must be joking’: Tewatia got to know of his maiden call-up from Yuzi Chahal

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:58 AM IST
  • Tewatia hogged the limelight with his impeccable all-round show at the Indian Premier League 2020 which held in the UAE. The uncapped cricketer played a couple of crucial knocks to rescue his side Rajasthan Royals in crunch situations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Ishant Sharma celebrates.(PTI)
India's Ishant Sharma celebrates.(PTI)
cricket

Ishant Sharma’s ton, one of resolve and dedication

By N Ananthanarayanan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:51 AM IST
  • The 32-year-old Sharma, who started off as a teenager in May 2007, has only now hit triple figures, but his longevity without shedding the tag as a genuine new-ball bowler is a tribute to his unwavering dedication as a subcontinent seamer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunil Gavaskar. (Getty Images)
Sunil Gavaskar. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Don't think he will now make a comeback': Gavaskar on India spinner

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:30 AM IST
  • Ashwin last represented India in coloured outfits in 2017 after which he and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were overlooked for the limited-overs games.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rashid Khan plays the helicopter shot against Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021(Twitter)
Rashid Khan plays the helicopter shot against Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021(Twitter)
cricket

Rashid Khan’s Helicopter Shot guides Lahore Qalandars to victory - WATCH

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:17 PM IST
Rashid ensured Lahore didn’t slip as he did the bulk of the scoring with the experienced Mohammad Hafeez finishing at 33 not out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
All-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham (L), former Indian captain MS Dhoni (R)(Twitter)
All-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham (L), former Indian captain MS Dhoni (R)(Twitter)
cricket

Former selector explains why Krishnappa Gowtham is yet to make India debut

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:43 AM IST
Singh praised Gowtham’s abilities, adding that the latter was in the race of getting a chance in the limited-overs formats.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Sachin Tendulkar(Reuters)
File photo of Sachin Tendulkar(Reuters)
cricket

Tendulkar congratulates Suryakumar, Ishan, Tewatia on maiden call-up

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 10:34 PM IST
The master blaster took to Twitter and wished 'a lot of success’ to Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tewatia and Suryakumar Yadav on receiving the maiden India call-up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Jai Bista (Twitter)
Photo of Jai Bista (Twitter)
cricket

Jay Bista slams 141, powers Uttarakhand to win over Meghalaya

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:39 PM IST
Chasing 243 for victory, Bista and skipper Kunal Chandela (55 off 80 balls) set up the win with a second-wicket partnership of 126 runs in 142 balls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP