Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / ‘It could be historic few weeks for them’: Kevin Pietersen names the team that has ‘fantastic shot’ at winning IPL 2021
cricket

‘It could be historic few weeks for them’: Kevin Pietersen names the team that has ‘fantastic shot’ at winning IPL 2021

Speaking about CSK, Pietersen admitted that he was surprised by their performance in the first half of the IPL 2021 and have a ‘fantastic shot’ at winning the title for the fourth time.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 17, 2021 11:56 AM IST
Kevin Pietersen(Instagram/KP)

Defending champions Mumbai Indians are set to lock horns with Chennai Super Kings on Sunday in Dubai. After a 3-month long hiatus, Rohit Sharma & Co will back on the field and would like to begin the second phase of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 with a win, so as to move up in the points table.

Currently MI are placed at fourth spot with 8 points and ahead of the tournament’s second phase, former England skipper Kevin Pietersen has suggested that the defending champions cannot afford to lose their first couple of games.

The five-time IPL champions have often seen starting off slow in the tournament and then picking up momentum midway. Since, all teams would begin afresh after a break, Pietersen has warned MI against getting a lose start at the beginning of the UAE leg.

ALSO READ | Former India cricketers react after Virat Kohli says he will step down as T20I captain post World Cup

In his latest column in betway insider, Pietersen wrote,

“They tend to lose their first few games and then come good towards the end of the tournament. Well, we’re already towards the end of the tournament now. Mumbai can’t afford to lose three or four games before they start playing because there’s so little time to play catch-up. If they are to retain their crown, they must be on it from ball one. Clearly, with the talent they have in their side, they are capable of doing it.”

RELATED STORIES

Speaking about CSK, Pietersen admitted that he was surprised by their performance in the first half of the IPL 2021 and have a ‘fantastic shot’ at winning the title for the fourth time. Dhoni & Co are comfortable placed second on the points table with 10 points in their kitty.

ALSO READ | ‘If India are looking to groom a new captain, then he can be looked at’: Gavaskar suggests a new vice-captain in T20Is

“Everybody wrote off the old boys’ army of CSK before the IPL started in April, so seeing them go so well was a bit of a surprise. 

“But I’m not sure how well this four-month absence will have suited them. It could take them a little while to crank back into gear, particularly the older players. 

“If they are ready, it could be historic few weeks for the franchise. They have a fantastic shot at winning a title that everybody thought was beyond them,” Pietersen further mentioned.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai indians ipl 2021 kevin pietersen chennai super kings
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IPL 2021: Holder, Sherfane Rutherford reach UAE to join SRH

‘Maybe he wanted to unburden himself by letting go of one format’: MSK Prasad

IPL 2021: Faf du Plessis, Bravo, Tahir arrive in Dubai to join CSK

IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard arrives in Abu Dhabi
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP