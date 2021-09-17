‘It could be historic few weeks for them’: Kevin Pietersen names the team that has ‘fantastic shot’ at winning IPL 2021

Defending champions Mumbai Indians are set to lock horns with Chennai Super Kings on Sunday in Dubai. After a 3-month long hiatus, Rohit Sharma & Co will back on the field and would like to begin the second phase of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 with a win, so as to move up in the points table.

Currently MI are placed at fourth spot with 8 points and ahead of the tournament’s second phase, former England skipper Kevin Pietersen has suggested that the defending champions cannot afford to lose their first couple of games.

The five-time IPL champions have often seen starting off slow in the tournament and then picking up momentum midway. Since, all teams would begin afresh after a break, Pietersen has warned MI against getting a lose start at the beginning of the UAE leg.

ALSO READ | Former India cricketers react after Virat Kohli says he will step down as T20I captain post World Cup

In his latest column in betway insider, Pietersen wrote,

“They tend to lose their first few games and then come good towards the end of the tournament. Well, we’re already towards the end of the tournament now. Mumbai can’t afford to lose three or four games before they start playing because there’s so little time to play catch-up. If they are to retain their crown, they must be on it from ball one. Clearly, with the talent they have in their side, they are capable of doing it.”

Speaking about CSK, Pietersen admitted that he was surprised by their performance in the first half of the IPL 2021 and have a ‘fantastic shot’ at winning the title for the fourth time. Dhoni & Co are comfortable placed second on the points table with 10 points in their kitty.

ALSO READ | ‘If India are looking to groom a new captain, then he can be looked at’: Gavaskar suggests a new vice-captain in T20Is

“Everybody wrote off the old boys’ army of CSK before the IPL started in April, so seeing them go so well was a bit of a surprise.

“But I’m not sure how well this four-month absence will have suited them. It could take them a little while to crank back into gear, particularly the older players.

“If they are ready, it could be historic few weeks for the franchise. They have a fantastic shot at winning a title that everybody thought was beyond them,” Pietersen further mentioned.