'It doesn't matter because I am...': Ruturaj Gaikwad takes subtle dig at Rahul Tripathi, Rachin Ravindra after RR loss

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad took a subtle dig at his team's opening batters, Rahul Tripathi and Rachin Ravindra, after the loss against Rajasthan Royals in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). CSK stumbled to a six-run loss after they failed to chase down 183 against the Royals at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Ruturaj Gaikwad takes subtle dig at CSK openers. (REUTERS)

For the third match in a row, CSK failed to get off to a good start in the run chase. Rachin Ravindra lost his wicket in the opening over as he fell prey to Jofra Archer. Earlier, in the first two matches, it was Rahul Tripathi who was dismissed cheaply.

Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has been opening for the franchise in the last four seasons, decided to bat at No.3 in IPL 2025. This decision has not paid off, as the side has been unable to get off to a good start, and the middle order has been left with much to do.

Rahul Tripathi scored 23 off 19 balls against the Royals. However, he never looked comfortable at the crease, and Wanindu Hasaranga ended his painful stay in the 8th over. Skipper Gaikwad tried his best, playing a 63-run knock, but CSK fell six runs short in the end.

After the game concluded, Ruturaj Gaikwad was asked about his decision to come at No.3, and the skipper took a subtle dig at Tripathi and Rachin Ravindra for not being able to give good starts up top.

"Over the years, Ajinkya batted at 3, and Rayudu was taking care of middle-overs. We thought it would be better if I came a bit late to take care of the middle overs, and Tripathi can bat aggressively at the top. Anyway, it doesn't matter because I am getting to bat early in the three games," Gaikwad said.

"It was decided during the auction time, and I don't have any problem with that. I can take risks when needed and rotate strike. Unfortunately we have not been getting the good starts but once we get that things will be different," he added.

Nitish Rana smashes 81 off 36 balls

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals posted 181/9 in the 20 overs, owing to a whirlwind 81-run knock by Nitish Rana off 36 balls. His innings was studded with 10 fours and five sixes.

"Nitish batted well, and we were not proactive knowing he was going behind square, and we should have made him play in front of the wicket. 8-10 runs through misfields as well. We are trying to improve there. 180 was chasable," said Gaikwad.

"Still a good wicket if you hit the pockets. I was really happy at the innings break. They were looking good for 210, but 180 was chasable," he added.

CSK needed 39 runs off the final two overs. There was hope when MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja took 19 runs off the penultimate over bowled by Tushar Deshpande.

However, Sandeep Sharma held his nerve in the final, taking Rajasthan Royals over the line.