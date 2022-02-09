'It has been a life-changing 10-11 years to me': AB de Villiers reminisces about glorious IPL stint with RCB

If there are two names synonymous with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), they are Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. The two talismans raised the batting standards in the IPL year after year and shattered numerous records along the way. Former Proteas wicketkeeper-batter ABD retired from all forms of cricket after IPL 2021 but a few months later, he has talked about his glory days with the franchise.

While speaking to the RCB podcast, the modern-day great remarked that his stint with the team changed his life.

"RCB to me is family. I mean it has been a life-changing 10-11 years to me. Like any other family, there are ups and downs. There are beautiful, there are amazing rides; there's a bit of everything.

“There are good relationships and then there are those which go sour and that is all part of the fun. I look back with no regrets. I think back on my career at RCB as the most amazing years of my life,” elaborated de Villiers.

India and ABD love each other unconditionally and the people of the great nation will continue to adore him. Whenever he set the stage on fire in the IPL, the people of India lavished rich praise on him. While talking about his relationship with the sub-continent country, de Villiers commented:

“I have had the privilege of experiencing IPL cricket, the Indian crowd, and the Indian way of doing things for the last 15 years. Obviously growing up in India would have been interesting. Maybe I would have never played for India, who knows. It is tough to make it to the Indian team; you have to be a special player.”