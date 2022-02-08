'I wasn't expecting it. I thought they might bench me': Opener Devdutt Padikkal recounts surprising IPL debut with RCB

Devdutt Padikkal took the Indian Premier League (IPL) by storm when he started featuring for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the opening slot. Interestingly, he wasn't expecting to win the role so early and on and keep it throughout the season.

While speaking to the RCB podcast about his first game for the franchise, Padikkal revealed how he was surprised with the decision and how it gave him the required confidence.

"Simon actually came out and told me that you'll be playing the first game. I wasn't expecting it to be honest. I thought they might bench me a couple of games before they gave me a spot in the squad," said Padikkal.

"The fact that they immediately put me in from the first game gave me so much confidence. They have that trust and belief in me that I can straightaway get into the team and start performing. All you need is confidence from the management and coaches," he added.

Coming to Padikkal, he wasn't retained by RCB for IPL 2022. The mega auction ahead of IPL 2022 will be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

