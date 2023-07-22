'It is going to mean nothing in 15-20 years': Virat Kohli's no-nonsense statement after 76th international century

Virat Kohli powered India's innings as they scored 438 runs after being put to bat first over the course of five sessions in the second Test against the West Indies. Kohli scored 121 off 206 deliveries, thus equalling Don Bradman's record of Test centuries at 29. It was also his 76th international ton and his first away from home since December 2018.

Virat Kohli scored 121 on Day 2. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With this, interestingly, Kohli's tally of centuries away from home in Test cricket has gone above the number of tons he has scored at home. This was his 15th century outside India while he has scored 14 in matches played in the country. Kohli is also now the first player to score a century in his 500th international match. The 34-year-old, however, said after the day's play that he doesn't care for these statistics.

“Honestly, these things are for others to talk on the outside. I have got 15 centuries away from home, not quite a bad record. I have got more centuries away from home than I have got at home. We haven't played 30 Test matches away from home. I don't know how many we have played but it is not a big number. I have got a few 50-plus scores but, with me if I get a fifty it is like I missed out on a hundred and if I get 120 it is like I missed out on a double hundred. I just have to focus on what I can do for the team and try to bat to the best of my abilities and help the team as much as possible,” Kohli told the host broadcaster when asked about ending his drought of Test centuries away from home.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“These stats and milestones, if I do them in a situation where the team needs me, for me that's more special than just ticking the numbers. Honestly, it is going to mean nothing in 15-20 years. It is what impact you left on the field which is more special for me and for the team,” he said.

“Happy with how I batted”

Kohli said that the conditions were not conducive to batting fluently but he was happy with his effort. He put up a 159-run stand for the fifth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja which first helped India claw back advantage on Day 1 after West Indies took four wickets in the second session, and then helped them take control before Kohli was ran out on Day 2.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I was pretty happy with the way I went about things, took my time. They were bowling pretty decent areas when I walked. I had to be patient as the ball was getting soft, the surface was slow and the outfield was slow as well. Run scoring wasn't as fluent as one would like it to be. I had to do the hard yards and because of all these factors it was very satisfying,” said Kohli.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON