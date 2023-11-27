close_game
News / Cricket / 'It is one of the biggest leagues': Pakistan star expresses desire to play in IPL 'if there is an opportunity in future'

'It is one of the biggest leagues': Pakistan star expresses desire to play in IPL 'if there is an opportunity in future'

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 27, 2023 05:20 PM IST

Pakistan players have not featured in the IPL since the inaugural season in 2008.

There was a teaser of the drama that comes with the Indian Premier League (IPL) during the deadline day for teams to announce their released and retained players. The biggest move came just after the day with Hardik Pandya leaving the Gujarat Titans, whom he had led to the title in their first year and to second place in their second year, and returning to the Mumbai Indians.

Pakistan players like Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar and Misbah-ul-Haq played in the inaugural edition of the IPL but were later shunned by teams in the aftermath of the November 26, 2008 terror attack in Mumbai. Players from the country have never played in the league since but a number of them have expressed their desire to play in the IPL over the years. The most recent of them is fast bowler Hasan Ali.

“Every player wants to play IPL & it is my wish to play there. It is one of the biggest leagues in the world and I will definitely play there if there is an opportunity in the future,” said Hasan on Samaa Lounge.

‘Box office’

Earlier this year former Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody had said that the likes of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi would be "box office" if they play in the IPL. “Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam, Rizwan and Shadab Khan. They have got a number of terrific players, particularly in this format of the game. Shaheen would be your No.1 pick, he would be box office,” Moody was quoted as saying to ESPNcricinfo.

Additionally, former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar said that tearaway quick Haris Rauf and opening batter Fakhar Zaman would be big buys as well. “One of the best death bowlers, Haris Rauf,” Manjrekar said. “I think about their bowlers more than their batters. But Fakhar Zaman would be an interesting choice in certain teams.”

