'It is the right of a First-Class performer. For god's sake...': Ex-Pakistan captain tears into Shahid Afridi and co.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) underwent a series of changes last month when Ramiz Raja was sacked as the chairman, with Najam Sethi heading a 14-member managing committee. In addition, Shahid Afridi, the former Pakistan skipper, was also appointed as interim chief selector while ex-players Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum joining him in the panel. After taking over the role, the selection committee took a rather unusual decision for Pakistan's Test squad in the ongoing series against New Zealand.

Afridi had announced the addition of three youngsters – all-rounder Arafat Minhas, top-order batter Basit Ali and right-arm fast bowler Mohammad Zeeshan – to the squad who had performed well in Pakistan's age-group T20 league – Pakistan Junior League – which was recently scrapped by Najam Sethi. Many were surprised by the move to add the players, even as Afridi confirmed that the youngsters won't play.

"Although the three players will not be available for selection, this initiative will fast track their progress and provide them better awareness, understanding and knowledge about the rigours and demands of top-grade cricket.” he had said.

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt was also unhappy with the move, and as BCCI ruled on Sunday that emerging players need to have a substantiate experience in domestic cricket to be considered eligible for national team selection, Butt slammed the PCB for fast-tracking youngsters into the Test team.

“BCCI says that in emerging category, you need to have a substantiate domestic experience. But what happens here? You will get into the team through PJL. That was the mindset. Even now, you are sending boys from PJL to the Pakistan's dressing room for ‘experience’. Remember, Pakistan's Test match dressing room is the right of a first-class performer, it has nothing to do with performances in T20s across any age group. You need to look at that,” said Butt on his official YouTube channel.

“You can appreciate them. But give them opportunities according to what they've achieved, for god's sake,” said the former Pakistan skipper further.

