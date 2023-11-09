'It might be more conducive to...': Gilchrist's advice to teams on how to face India, calls three players 'unplayable'

The only unbeaten at the ongoing 2023 World Cup, hosts India have confirmed their position as table-toppers and have one more game to go. Rohit Sharma and Co. are on top of the standings with 16 points (eight wins in eight matches), ahead of second-placed South Africa with 12 points (six wins and two losses in eight games). Meanwhile, Australia are third with 12 points (six wins and two losses), but with a lower net run rate than India.

Cricket World Cup: Adam Gilchrist had some advice for teams on how to face India.(Getty Images)

In their previous match against South Africa, they showcased their true potential with a massive 243-run victory. The first innings saw India post 326/5 in 50 overs, courtesy of a record-equalling century from Virat Kohli. The former India captain hammered 101* off 121 balls, packed with 10 fours. Meanwhile, he was well-supported by Shreyas Iyer (77). Meanwhile, Rohit (40) and Ravindra Jadeja (29*) also registered crucial knocks. Meanwhile, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi scalped a wicket each. Kohli bagged his 49th ton, equalling Sachin Tendulkar's world record of most ODI centuries.

Meanwhile, it was their bowling department which outperformed their batting team. Chasing 327, South Africa were bowled out for 83 in 27.1 overs, with pure destruction from the Indian bowling department. The run chase saw Jadeja bag a five-wicket haul, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav scalped two dismissals. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj also took a wicket. Jasprit Bumrah failed to bag a dismissal, but conceded only 14 runs in five overs.

Speaking after India's win against Temba Bavuma's side, Aussie legend Adam Gilchrist lavished praise on Rohit Sharma's bowlers, and also had some valuable advice for their opponents. "I think firstly winning the toss and batting first, given how India have gone about their business. I don't suggest that they have a weakness in chasing. They have the greatest-ever run-chase co-ordinator in Virat Kohli," he said, while speaking to Fox Cricket.

"But the damage that the Indian bowling attack has been doing under lights, they have been lethal. Siraj, Shami, and Bumrah have been almost unplayable. It might be more conducive to bat against them in daylight. They have always had a powerful batting line-up. But it's the potency of the bowling that's making them such a threat at the moment," he further added.

Shami is currently India's highest wicket-taker with 16 dismissals, closely followed by Bumrah (15) and Jadeja (14). Meanwhile, Kuldeep has struck 12 times and Siraj has taken 10 scalps. Shami is also fourth in the top wicket-takers list in this tournament.

