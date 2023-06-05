'It's not written in stone that you only get one match': Dravid clears the air on Rahane's India comeback for WTC final

The cynosure of the announcement of India's squad for the World Test Championship final against Australia last month was the inclusion Ajinkya Rahane. Given the timing of the announcement, most questioned if IPL 2023 form was the reason behind the big call and hence was criticised, while most hailed BCCI's selection committee for it. Ahead of the summit clash at The Oval starting June 7, India head coach Rahul Dravid cleared the air on Rahane's comeback to the Indian team.

India head coach Rahul Dravid with Ajinkya Rahane during practice(Action Images via Reuters)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rahane has been out of the Indian team since facing the axe a year back ahead of the start of the home series against Sri Lanka along with Cheteshwar Pujara. But while the latter forced his way back into the team on the back of crucial performances in County cricket, Rahane remained in wilderness before making a stunning statement with his performance in IPL 2023.

It was during that first half of the season when BCCI announced the squad for the WTC final and the experienced batter was picked in place of an injured Shreyas Iyer, who is out with back issues.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking to the media two days before the Australia match, Dravid hailed the presence of a veteran batter in the dressing room.

"Firstly, it's good to have him. We have had a few injuries which probably led to him having the opportunity to come back into the squad. Great for us to have someone of his quality. He brings a lot of that experience, he brings proven performance in overseas conditions, even in England, he has played some terrific innings for us. He brings terrific catching in the slips. He just brings his personality to the group, which is really important. He has led the team and has had considerable success. It's just great to have someone like him around here," Dravid said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One of the crucial aspect of the discussion surrounding Rahane's comeback was whether it was solely for the one-off Test or will India consider him for impending contests as well. Dravid clarified that it depended purely on how Rahane performed, probably hinting at his place in the XI for the WTC final.

"You don't want him to approach this as just a one-off. Sometimes, you get dropped from teams and you make a comeback and you come back and play for as long as you are playing well and as long as your performing. It's not written in stone that you only get one match. If he puts in a good performance and shows what he has got, who knows, even when people come back from injury, you never know what can happen," Dravid concluded.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If Rahane gets picked, he will play at the No.5 spot in the team and take charge of the Indian middle-order line-up.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON