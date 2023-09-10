'It rained so heavily that…': Shastri, Akram afraid India vs Pakistan match could be over for today, set for reserve day

If the famous duo of 'Shaz and Waz' are to be believed, the ongoing India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super Four contest, which was halted due to rain, could pretty much be done and dusted for today. Put to bat first, India had reached 147/2 in 24/1 overs before the heavens opened up and forced the players off the ground. What started off as 'passing showers' as pointed out by Deep Dasgupta on air, soon transformed into a proper storm as rain picked up pace instantaneously. For the next good 15 minutes, it continued to rain profusely even as the groundsmen tried to put on the covers. However, despite their best efforts, the intensity of the rain was so much that damage was already done.

Ground staff pull covers as it rains during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo.(AP)

During the break, Wasim Akram and Ravi Shastri didn't appear very confident that play would resume today. While the pair continued to playfully tease Dasgupta about his early prediction, they expressed concern about the hit the outfield had suffered during the 15-minute downpour. As the groundsmen hurriedly covered the entire field, several sizable puddles had already formed, posing a significant obstacle to any hopes of play on Sunday. Here is how the discussion went.

Wasim Akram: "Passing shower hasn't passed yet."

Ravi Shastri: "Deep I think is checking every website. It (Play) could be a possibility today but I'm not sure because the fact is that it rained so heavily that even before they could put the covers, there's a lot of water that's gone into the outfield. So, it will be interesting to see."

As the wait continued, Shastri dropped more hints about a potential washout today. Although the rain had subsided, and the covers were gradually being removed, one particular patch of the ground near the boundary is the problem. The once lush green outfield has turned brown due to the presence of mud, prompting groundsmen to employ large foam pieces to absorb it. Additionally, another substantial puddle still awaited drying. Dasgupta estimated that it would be at least another 45 minutes before the covers were completely removed, and only then might the umpires consider announcing an inspection time, though uncertainties remain.

"It won't be easy because Deep showed those wet patches. This is a low-lying ground unlike in Kandy. This will take time. Those patches that they are using where the colour has gone brown and they are using sponge to dry the surface. It's not going to dry off that easy. We don't need another shower that's for sure," the former India coach mentioned.

Akram expressed his reservations about Pakistan's choice to field first, given the impressive display by the Indian batsmen, who highlighted the pitch's favorable conditions for batting. He raised questions about Babar's decision and speculated whether it was influenced by considerations regarding the 'potential for a game tomorrow,' indicating that it might by curtains for tonight.

Do note that despite the availability of a reserve day tomorrow, the umpires and other officials' priority is to get a result today itself, even if it means that the match trims down to a 20-over per side contest. The usual cut off time is 12:00PM, but can be extended by 90 minutes. If play does move to the reserve day, i.e. – tomorrow – the game will resume from where it stopped today.

The match so far

A stark contrast from their League match against Pakistan, India openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman got off the blocks quickly, scoring brisky and taking the attack to the opposition pacers. Shaheen Afridi was taken to the cleaners by Gill, who took the Pakistan quick for six boundaries in 12 balls, taking over from his captain, who landed the first blow with a six off the first over.

Gill was batting on dream land, muscling away to a half-century off 37 balls and not sparing Naseem Rauf and Faheem Ashraf either. Rohit, who started off slowly, struggled against Naseem, before finding his groove. In the 10th over, Rohit clubbed Naseem for back-to-back boundaries and then unleashed a relentless assault on Shadab Khan. The India captain bludgeoned the Pakistan leg-spinner for 6, 6 and 4, taking Shadab for 19 runs in his first over and began the second with another six and a four. In 42 balls, Rohit brought up the 50th half-century of his ODI career as India raced to a 100 without loss.

After Pakistan were made to wilt under the carnage inflicted by Rohit and Gill, it was Shadab who snapped the brilliant 121-run opening stand with the wicket of the India captain. Shaheen, back for his second spell, foxed Gill with a slower delivery forcing an identical dismissal to Hardik Pandya from the previous game. Losing two wickets in 2 overs wasn't ideal for India but a 24-run unbeaten partnership between Kohli and KL Rahul steadied the innings.

