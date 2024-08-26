'It started when India bashed...': Ramiz Raja's 'if you lose BAN series...' warning to Masood after 1st Test debacle

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja, on Sunday, lashed out at Pakistan over their team selection blunder, which cost them a heavy 10-wicket defeat against Bangladesh in the opening Test match of the two-game series. This was Pakistan's first-ever Test defeat against Bangladesh. With the team standing on the verge of a humiliating series whitewash at home, Raja sent a fiery warning to captain Shan Masood. Ramiz Raja had his say on Pakistan's 10-wicket loss against Bangladesh

Speaking on his YouTube channel after the loss in Rawalpindi, Raja questioned the logic behind Pakistan picking four fast bowlers and not a single specialist spinner for the Test match where Bangladesh tweakers played a crucial role in their victory. They together picked nine of the 16 Pakistan wickets that fell in the match, seven of which were picked in the second innings, where the hosts were folded for just 146 runs to set a 30-run target.

Raja said that Pakistan's long reputation of producing a world-class pace attack was finished last year during a match against India in the Asia Cup, after which the secret to tackle that line-up was exposed to world cricket.

“Firstly, there was a mistake in team selection. You were without a spinner. Secondly, the reputation based on which we rely on our fast bowlers is finished. This debacle, a sort of a confidence crisis, started during the Asia Cup when India bashed our pacers on seaming conditions and then the secret was out to the world that the only way to counter this line-up was to attack. Their speeds have decreased, and so have their skill set. The Bangladesh fast bowlers seemed more penetrative while our bowlers were involved in more drama around their wickets. Since Pakistan did not have an out-and-out fast bowler on that track, even the Bangladesh, with that line-up stood tall against our pacers with speeds around 125 to 135kmph,” he explained.

‘It's not like Shan Masood is a great captain’

The former PCB chairman also lashed out at Pakistan captain Masood for his poor batting performance in the match, where he scored just 20 runs across the two innings, and his on-field decisions.

“Shan Masood is currently on a losing streak. I felt, in Australian conditions things are tougher and it was impossible for Pakistan team to win a series there. But you are now losing in home conditions, against a team like Bangladesh, because you did not read the conditions well. Neither did the batters apply themselves and the bowlers were horrendous. Masood needs to improve his batting and needs to show that you have some knowledge of the game. He is an experienced skipper, having led in PSL and County matches. I don't know on what basis he picked four pacers for the Rawalpindi track during the month of August,” he said.

Raja also sent a reminder to Masood on his batting numbers since becoming the captain. He has only scored 201 runs in eight innings at 25.12 with two fifties. He warned the Pakistan opener that despite him being the skipper, if his batting numbers continue to falter, he might lose his place in the playing XI. Raja further urged Masood to regroup his men for the second Test, which begins on August 30 in Rawalpindi, in a bid to avoid a series defeat to Bangladesh, which would only add more pressure on Pakistan cricket.

“He needs to work on his batting. It's not like he is a great captain and so if he keeps getting out ducks, he would still have his place in the side. Losing makes a huge dent on the team and the morale of the side. You cannot lose the series. Pakistan cricket is already under a lot of pressure. A series loss would mean tension in the dressing room, there will be a lot of criticism and questions raised,” he said.