'It was decided Mahi will go if...': Yuvraj reveals 'dressing room conversation' over Dhoni's promotion in 2011 WC final

"Dhoni finishes off in style. A magnificent strike into the crowd! India lift the World Cup after 28 years!" said Ravi Shastri after MS Dhoni hit a massive six off Sri Lanka pacer Nuwan Kulasekara in the summit clash of the 2011 World Cup. The Wankhede crowd was on its feet as Indian fans witnessed their team becoming world champions after almost three decades.

India won its first World Cup under Kapil Dev's leadership in 1983 and were not able to lay hands on the coveted trophy until 2011. Dhoni's six and celebrations still reverberate in the ears of every supporter who was glued to the TV set on April 2, 2011.

Chasing 275 for the win, India lost Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar as their scorecard read 31/2 in the sixth over. However, a heroic inning by Gautam Gambhir (97) along with an exceptional knock from Dhoni (91*) steered them home. India were the world champion after 28 long years and it remains one of the greatest days in the history of Indian cricket.

Rewinding to the epic chase at the Wankhede, India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who was named the Player of the Tournament, explained why Dhoni promoted himself up the batting order.

“Mahi going to bat ahead of me in the 2011 World Cup final was more of a team decision, I think. When Virat and Gautam were in the middle of a decent partnership, a conversation had happened in the dressing room," Yuvraj said on Home of Heroes on Sports18.

"Viru, Sachin, Gary and Mahi may have had a discussion and planned that a left-right combination is needed in the middle because two off-spinners were bowling at that time. It was decided that if Virat gets out Mahi will go in the middle and if Gautam gets out, I will bat next,” he further added.

Under Dhoni's captaincy, India lost just one match in the quadrennial showpiece against South Africa. India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in the semi-final to set up a blockbuster finale with Sri Lanka.

The tournament ended with the entire Indian team Tendulkar on shoulders and taking a victory lap around the stadium.

