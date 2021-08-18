‘It’ll further exacerbate England’s worries’: Laxman explains why it could be a ‘long three Tests ahead’ for Root & Co

Former India batsman VVS Laxman has suggested that the England side will find it difficult to bounce back in rest of the three Test matches against India. He added that Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane getting back to form will add to the hosts’ woes in the upcoming games.

Virat Kohli-led Team India registered a spectacular 151-run win over England in the second Test match at Lord’s to go up 1-0 in the series. Laxman opined that no other batsman than home captain Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow could show a strong character against the Indian attack.

In his latest column on Times of India, Laxman stated that a majority of England batsmen didn’t ‘inspire any hope’.

ALSO READ | 'Bumrah had more fielders in the boundary than Pant. How can that happen?': Vaughan not impressed with Root's captaincy

“As brilliantly as Joe Root played in the first innings, he is practically waging a lone battle. Apart from Jonny Bairstow, no one inspires any hope, and I fear it could be a long three Tests ahead for the home side. From here on, I’d regard anything less than a comprehensive series win for India as a shock result," VVS Laxman stated.

The cricketer-turned-commentator heaped rich praise on Pujara and Rahane who made a solid comeback on time, after going through a lean patch. The duo stitched a crucial 100-run stand for the fourth wicket on the penultimate day of the Lord’s Test to put India in a comfortable spot.

“When the occasion so demanded in the second innings, the seasoned duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane hinted at a return to their best rhythm, which will further exacerbate England’s worries,” Laxman concluded.

ALSO READ | 'Even on fourth day evening you wouldn't have imagined': Zaheer lauds India and Shami-Bumrah's game-changing partnership

The third Test between India and England will be played at Headingley, Leeds from August 25th.