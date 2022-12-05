'It'll happen if you don't respect the game': Jadeja questions logic behind India's batting approach in BAN 1st ODI

A sensational tenth-wicket partnership between Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman helped Bangladesh recover from the middle-order collapse to secure a memorable one-wicket win in Mirpur. The Indian attack was spot on in keeping the tourists in the game, but 187 was never a big target and Bangladesh wrapped it up with 24 balls to spare. India's batting was immensely criticised and former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja joined the bandwagon in questioning the approach of the Indian side, slamming them for not respecting the sport.

India were folded for just 186 runs in 41.2 overs on Sunday in the ODI series opener. KL Rahul was the only batter to have a score of more than 25, having notched up a 70-ball 73.

"There is too much analysis these days, it has almost become paralysis. If you decide before a World Cup how you are going to play, then that's what happened in today's conditions. You will get out, you will make mistakes but it would have been different if you had gotten out fighting for 50 overs," a disappointed Jadeja told Sony Sports.

"Then I would have said the bowling was very good. But it is not that a bowler got you out. You never went into the defensive mode. You are still in the attacking mode and even your tail was not left to play 20% of the game."

In reply, Bangladesh too faltered but the pair of Mehidy and Mustafizur fought bravely to stitch an unbeaten 51-run stand for the last wicket as take the hosts past the line.

"You are pre-empting the reading of the game and you have pre-decided that you want to play like that. The game is not that easy, you have to respect it daily. This game has a specialty that conditions dictate the play. This will happen if you don't respect the game," Jadeja added.

"That is why there is slightly more disappointment. It is not the first or last time they have gotten out, it would have been understandable if you had been dismissed 10 overs early while defending but if you are in attacking mode and left 15 overs in the game, somewhere or the other they lacked in the thinking and not in the game."

