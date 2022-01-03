'It's a big, big blow': Former India and South Africa cricketers react to Virat Kohli missing 2nd Test in Johannesburg

Moments before the toss of the second Test in Johannesburg, it was revealed that India would be without their captain Virat Kohli for the match due to an injury and in his absence, it will be KL Rahul who would be leading the team. Kohli is nursing an upper back spasm which has ruled him out of Wanderers Test but Rahul is optimistic of the star batter to recover in time for the third and final Test starting in Cape Town on January 11.

Kohli not playing the second Test was called a 'big blow' by India and South Africa legends. Former SA quick Morne Morkel reckons India will miss the skipper and the aggression he brings to the table, while mentioning that the home team would be rather happy with the news.

"We have seen how Virat leads on the field… looking to keep his bowlers going. His body language when he bats is right up there, so it is a big blow for Team India. But there is enough experience in this Indian team to get them over the line. At the same time, it is a massive positive for the South Africa side. Kohli is obviously a guy who has done exceptionally well in South Africa. He knows these conditions well. I’m sure Dean is hiding a smile there," Morkel said on Byju’s Cricket Live.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar weighed in, saying it's unfortunate that Kohli is not playing as India stand one win away from creating history. However, at the same time, Gavaskar was hopeful of Kohli's replacement, Hanuma Vihari to make an impact.

“The big change with Kohli not playing due to injury and Vihari comes in his place. He was here not too long ago. Vihari was playing with the India A team and he stayed back to be with the national team to he gets in because of the experience he has had now. Whether he would bat at four or will it be Rahane, we will have to wait and see,” Gavaskar said on air.

“They are going to miss the Indian captain. It's never easy when you are captain of the team. It’s a crucial Test match. India know it’s a crucial Test match because if they win here, they win the series. So yes, it’s a big blow… big, big blow.”