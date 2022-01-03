IND vs SA: Why is Virat Kohli not playing 2nd Test? Stand-in captain KL Rahul answers

India Test skipper Virat Kohli has been rested for the second Test against South Africa at the Wanderers in Johannesburg owing to an upper back spasm. KL Rahul will be leading the Indian team in his stead as the visitors eye a historic Test series win in the Rainbow Nation having taken a 1-0 lead in Centurion last week.

“Unfortunately Virat has had an upper back spasm and hopefully he'll recover for the next Test,” said Rahul after he won the toss and opted to bat first.

This will be the first time Rahul will be leading the Indian team in any format of the game. He is also slated to lead the ODI side in the three-match series against South Africa which begins from January 19 onwards in Paarl, after Rohit Sharma failed to recover from his hamstring injury.

Follow LIVE Blog: India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 1

"It is every Indian player's dream to captain his country. Really honoured and looking forward to this challenge. We have had a few good wins here and hopefully we'll look to continue that," he added.

Kohli's absence offered Hanuma Vihari an opportunity to feature in the second Test. He had scored three gritty half-centuries for India A in South Africa last November to help the visitors level the series.

India had earlier defeated South Africa by 113 runs in Centurion to become the first Asian team to win at the venue. India completed the victory in just four days, having lost Day 2 to rain.

With a 1-0 series lead, the visitors are now aiming to become the first Indian side to win a Test series in South Africa.

"It was a good Test at Centurion overall. We really performed well as a team and are really excited about this match," Rahul added.

South Africa, meanwhile, made two changes for the second Test - Kyle Verryenne replaces Quinton de Kock and Duanne Olivier in for Wian Mulder.