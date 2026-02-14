‘It’s a big platform’, Surya set for the Pakistan clash

New Delhi: When India play against Pakistan, cricket is the simple part. The result is decided by skill not rhetoric and the best team on the day wins. India's captain Suryakumar Yadav during a practice session ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, at R Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (PTI)

But in recent times, getting to the cricket has never been simple. The lead-up is often a not-so-subtle mix of nationalistic messaging, political bravado and foolhardy gestures and that is why most fans are glad that the conversation, after drama around Pakistan boycotting the league match against India, has shifted back to cricket.

Sport these days is a political game but it is still a game and bragging rights are decided purely by performance. The boycott controversy may have thrown things off for a bit but neither team took their eyes off the ball. They couldn’t afford to.

“We were preparing for the ICC World Cup fixture,” said India skipper Suryakumar Yadav. “On 15th, we had a game against Pakistan. Our flight to come here and play was booked. So, we were very prepared to play four league games (in Group A). Third game, obviously, here and one is going back home.

“So, that’s what we were thinking and we were only focused on preparing what we wanted to do. To play a country outside India and that too a country which has been used to the conditions here, and also there is uncertainty. First, there was uncertainty of the match and now there is uncertainty due to rain and all.”

The Pakistan camp has been in a similar state of preparedness. They’ve taken each game as it has come but few will argue that is just any game.

“This is a game whose magnitude has always been massive and will continue to do so,” said Pakistan skipper Salman Agha. “And even tomorrow, the game is going to be massive. We were prepared for everything; We were prepared whether we would play or not. We were prepared for everything when we came here.”

Being prepared for everything seems like a figure of speech but there is always an undercurrent in the pre-game press conferences. Captains not wanting to overplay their cards, journalists wanting them to do exactly that. Pressure? It’s always there.

“According to me, if you play any game, there is always pressure,” said Surya. “And when you play an India-Pak game, it’s more about the occasion. It’s a big platform.

“So, no matter how much you say that it’s just another game... at the back of the mind, it’s a human tendency that you know which game you are going to play. At the end of the day, we try to keep things simple. Whatever hard work we have done, whatever practice we have done, we try to execute it in games and we try to place our best foot forward.”

Home advantage?

Normally, the hosts have the advantage of knowing the home conditions and having the crowd cheering them on. But with India versus Pakistan matches happening in neutral venues, being hosts, as India are, can strangely end up being a disadvantage. Agha doesn’t mind that though having been on the other end of this quirk at the Champions Trophy 2025.

“Being in Sri Lanka obviously we know how the climate is and we know how the pitch is going to behave,” said Agha. “We are well prepared with that and hopefully it does help us, and I don’t mind if it does help us.”

But Surya isn’t too fussed about the conditions.

“Here it’s more like subcontinent conditions,” said the India skipper. “We have similar kinds of wickets back home also and we have played a lot of cricket here during bilaterals against Sri Lanka. So, we are also very familiar with the conditions.”

Spin for the win?

In the game against USA, Pakistan fielded five spinners and one pacer (Shaheen Shah Afridi). The conditions seemed tailor-made for spin and Agha obliged. But their earlier games were day matches. The match against India will be a night game and if the rain stays away, dew could become a factor too.

“It is possible that the spinner dominates here, but I think the fast bowler will have roles here as well,” said Agha while not revealing much. “Because fast bowling is such a skill that you cannot write off anywhere. His role is always there. So I think he will have a role here as well.”

On the India front, the focus is always inwards, but Usman Tariq is clearly on their mind. At India’s practice session, Surya was seen trying to imitate Tariq’s pause before deliveries.

“See, sometimes there is a question in the exam as well. Out of syllabus. But we can’t leave that question,” said Surya. “To tackle that, you have to try something. You have to adopt your own way. And we try the same way.

“Yes, he is a different character when he comes to bowl. But at the same time, we can’t just surrender. We practice with similar type of bowlers and similar actions.”

All of India’s 15 players -- including Washington Sundar and Abhishek Sharma -- turned up for practice at the R Premadasa Stadium. Having everyone available is a boost for Surya’s side.

There still is the question of the handshake -- will Surya and India extend their hands? The India skipper asked everyone to wait for 24 hours while he tried to focus on the only thing that truly matters.

“For the last one year, we have been playing good cricket,” said Surya. “And we will try to continue the same thing. Because when you leave your strength and start thinking about other people’s game, then you forget everything about yourself. I have explained the same to everyone.

“At the end of the day, we are here to play some good cricket. We will play good cricket. And whoever plays good cricket, the result will be on their side.”